This year the first season of the long-awaited The Last of Us series has been released, which covers the arc of the first video game, and obviously connoisseurs would expect confirmation of the next part after its success in HBO Max. And so it was, because the producer craig mazin gave the good news, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be released any time soon.

Through an interview, something was revealed that was coming due to recent events in Hollywood, that was precisely that the season was going to be delayed until the actors have an agreement with the producers. He promised that they are working on what they can regarding the pre-production of the episodes, but recordings cannot be given at the moment.

Here his comment:

To the extent that we can keep someone working, that will be fantastic. But I think it’s becoming almost a certainty that we won’t be able to start shooting when we expected, which is a shame. We were able to plan the entire season 2. And I also wrote and finished the script for the first episode and sent it to HBO around 10:30 or 10:40 p.m., just before midnight the strike began.

All this means that the series could return until the middle of the 2025given that it had initially been planned for the end of 2024. And it should be said that it would not be the last wave of chapters, since they plan to divide the series into one more, since they want to dedicate a part of the story to Ellie and another to Abby.

Via: ew

Editor’s note: It doesn’t really matter if the series is late, as long as the quality is good it’s more than enough. While there is much more to see on HBO.