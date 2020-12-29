People are guessing two typesNow people are making two kinds of guesses from this. One is that the series is set to arrive in 2021, and the second is that the series can be released on February 12. Amazon posted on the official Twitter account, ‘Don’t know about the timer here but we are executing with the adjustment.’
Manoj also shared a posterManoj, who played the role of Intelligence Officer Shrikant Tiwari on the show, also shared the poster, writing, ‘The wait is over. This is our New Year gift for you. Open it carefully. ‘
Mission will be more dangerous this timeAccording to Amjon’s press release, Srikanth (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) will go on a big and dangerous mission in the new year. With this, Srikanth will be seen swinging in the role of father and husband.
