The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s critically acclaimed web series ‘The Family Man’ is set to release soon. Amazon Prime Video has shared a glimpse of it on its Twitter and actor Manej Bajpayee on his Instagram account. The first look that has been shared on social media shows a time bomb. 2021 is written on it whereas if it is read from bottom to top then it makes 1202 sense.

People are guessing two typesNow people are making two kinds of guesses from this. One is that the series is set to arrive in 2021, and the second is that the series can be released on February 12. Amazon posted on the official Twitter account, ‘Don’t know about the timer here but we are executing with the adjustment.’

Manoj also shared a posterManoj, who played the role of Intelligence Officer Shrikant Tiwari on the show, also shared the poster, writing, ‘The wait is over. This is our New Year gift for you. Open it carefully. ‘

Mission will be more dangerous this timeAccording to Amjon’s press release, Srikanth (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) will go on a big and dangerous mission in the new year. With this, Srikanth will be seen swinging in the role of father and husband.