Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that we would eventually get a second season of Squid Gamethis after the first part became a worldwide phenomenon. Hwang Dong-hyukits creator, thanked the fans for all the support and promised to do their best to continue with the continuation of this story, which would be coming to the platform of streaming until 2024.

Talking with MipTV, Hwang mentioned that he is currently very busy working on a “violent movie” known as K.O. Club. According Hwangthis project will be so controversial that it will probably have to avoid going out to the public once it is released, but jokes aside, the South Korean also said that after finishing this project, he will be returning home to finish the second season of Squid Game.

In accordance with Hwangtheir plans are to launch the second part of Squid Game at some point in 2024, although he reiterates that this is not official, and they are only his hopes. That said, Hwang He promised that he will not lower the quality of the show with this new season, so he asks the fans for patience so that they allow him to work without so much pressure.

Publisher’s note: It’s good that Hwang is taking the time he needs, though it won’t be too hard for fans to lose patience. After all, we still have a couple more years to go until 2024 and there are already people demanding that the second season be released, when they haven’t even started working on it yet.

Via: Variety