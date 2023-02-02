Spy x Family is a complete success, not only did it almost immediately get the second part of its first season, but it also has very high sales in its DVD and Blu-ray installments, in addition to a staging announced for theaters in Japan in this 2023. On the other hand, the sales of his manga are not far behind, and thanks to all this, the second season of the series will also arrive very soon from the hand of CloverWorks.

Nakatake Tetsuya, co-founder of WIT Studio, announced at the 2023 Taipei International Comic & Animation Festival, that The second season of Spy x Family is already in production and will hit our screens in the fall of 2023.

The event was held the last weekend of January and in it, the CloverWorks team provided an interview that clarifies several points about animation.

Source: Clover Works

This was said by the production team of the second season:

Asano Kyoji — Chief Animation Director

Asano commented that they will seek to add more action sequences so we can expect more blows in the second installment. He also stressed the importance of maintaining the image of Anya as a cute and bold little girl.

Nakatake Tetsuya — Co-founder of Wit Studio

Shimada Kazuaki — Character design

Also, in the interview the designs of the characters, of the weapons and some parts of the storyboards of Spy x Family.

On the other hand, although no further information was revealed about the film, would also have to arrive in the fall of 2023.

We recommend: Spy x Family is the most popular anime on streaming services

Where can I watch Spy x Family?

The first season is made up of two parts, which together number 25 chapters. The installment is available on Crunchyroll, both dubbed and subtitled.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.