The second season of Paramount’s Halo adaptation will have its premiere on 8th February.

That’s according to a recent leak, or perhaps a small slip up by Paramount, which listed the upcoming release date as part of a YouTube video description.

As shared by RebsGaming, the first season of Halo is now available in full as a playlist on YouTube (although, it is only available in certain regions). Included in its description were the words: “catch up before the new season streaming Feb 8th.”

Here’s a trailer for the first season of Halo.

Filming for the second season of Halo kicked off last year in Iceland. The studio announced this news with a photo of Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber and his castmates on set.

Halo was actually renewed for a second season even before the first had made its debut. However, on its subsequent release, the series stirred up a few controversies among the Halo community. It all started in the very first episode, when the famously helmeted Master Chief showed his face.

From there, the Spartan then went on to show off his naked buttocks and also – spoiler warning – have sex before the season’s climax (pun absolutely intended).

Halo is not the only video game adaptation set to grace our screens next year. Netflix’s Tomb Raider animation also has a 2024 release window. Meanwhile, earlier this week we got our first look at Amazon’s Fallout series, with images showing Walton Goggins’ Ghoul and Ella Purnell’s Lucy. This series is set to make its debut on 12th April.

If you want to watch something sooner, however, the first six episodes of Pokémon Horizons are now available on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and the series will begin airing on CBBC from Monday 4th December.