The live-action adaptation of One Piece of Netflix continues its journey, riding the waves of success since its debut season. The narrative, which provided die-hard fans and casual audiences with the dangerous but joyful high-seas adventures of the Straw Hat Pirateshas captivated audiences, and the anticipation for the next chapter is difficult, if not impossible, to deny.

Now, in an insightful dialogue with one of the series’ architects, insights into the direction of the upcoming season have been revealed.

During a candid interaction on Reddit, Matt Owens, one of the main creatives behind the version of Netflix of One Pieceaddressed an essential community question.

Fans, eager for clarity, asked about the plot’s regrettable absence. Loguetown in the debut season. Owens provided a much-needed resolution, stating:

“Omitted? Absolutely… Loguetown has not been overlooked; “His time has simply not come yet.”

Loguetown It is a significant part of the lore of One Piece. It is where the iconic Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, breathed his last. It was his last words that set the stage for the Great Age of Pirates, igniting the ambition of countless privateers, including our beloved crew of the Straw hat, in his search for the ultimate treasure. This place marks the threshold between the East Blue and the challenging adventures of the Grand Line.

The final moments of Season 1 hint at this direction with a post-credits look at the formidable marine, Smoker. His impending role in the narrative is expected to be monumental.

Let’s not forget that it was during this plot that Monkey D. Dragon appeared in person, using his as yet unconfirmed Devil Fruit powers to help his son escape the clutches of the Marines and venture to the Grand Line. Unraveling the layers of this adaptation reveals the complexities of turning a vast manga universe into the format of an eight-episode television series. Although it maintained the central essence of the East Blue Saga, it had to leave aside certain narratives. Was this simply a logistical consideration or a narrative strategy? Owens emphasized that the number of episodes in the first season required certain decisions. But instead of truncating the rich plot of Loguetownwas reserved for further exploration in the next installment.

Steven Maeda, the series supervisor, acknowledged the balancing act involved in translating the vast universe of One Piece to fit the episodic format in an interview. He recognized the global passion surrounding the series, feeling a pressing duty to produce a version that resonates with the original vision of Eiichiro Oda.

Via XFire

Editor’s note: I can’t wait for the second season to come out to see how they solve Chopper, don’t let us down!