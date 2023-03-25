Studio MAPPA has many important projects on the horizon for spring 2023, however, fans do not neglect the news of their favorite anime, as is the case with endings like that of Attack on Titannor of the second seasons like that of Jujutsu Kaisen. The latter has already announced the departure of the second season for the summer delivery of 2023.

As propaganda for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen A trailer has already been released and now a visual that allows us to see Gojo in his early years.

Thanks to the hit movie jujutsu kaisen 0 we were able to take a look at the past of the world that Yuji Itadori is just beginning to recognizer, and we managed to glimpse that there is much more darkness, intensity and structure in his story than it seemed.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen presented the likely replacement for Nobara

What will the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen be about?

Although the film showed us a villain in the last, the first season that covers a future frame of history, shows us always alive, always fresh. So the second season will bring us some answers.

Source: Studio MAPPA

We know that this new installment of Jujutsu Kaisen will introduce us to a Gojo and a Seto as a couple of very close friends in their beginnings within the exorcist system. So it will probably show us the transformation of Seto.

On the other hand, It seems that Gege Akutami’s manga work could begin to raise its outcomealthough anime fans have nothing to worry about, as they would still have material available for a long time.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.