Estadão Content
20/09/2024 – 17:55

The second auction of public-private partnerships (PPP) for sewage services of the Paraná Sanitation Company (Sanepar) ended late in the afternoon of Friday, the 20th, at the B3 headquarters in São Paulo. Five companies competed for the three lots offered. The winners were Acciona, Iguá and Saneamento Consultoria, a group formed by the companies Aegea, Perfin and Kinea.

The notice allowed bidders to participate in one more bidding process. However, it stipulated that if they won more than one lot, they would have to choose the one that most interested them. However, as they were different winners, this step did not need to be completed.

The ban on operating more than one lot was questioned by Aegea, which took the matter to court. In May, Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino suspended the first attempt at an auction after accepting the company’s request. Aegea argued that the restriction is “disproportionate” and “violates competitiveness.”

However, last Wednesday, Dino changed his position after the State of Paraná provided information and clarified the points that had supported the precautionary decision. With that, he authorized today’s auction to be held.

In addition to the winners, the GS Inima-Traçado and Sacyr-Cembra Águas do Paraná consortiums also participated in the three competitions.