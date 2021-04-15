Although the first hours in Italy seem like the old normality, the closing of restaurants and the perimeter confinements awaken from any mirage. There will be no fans in the stands of Ímola, only a few will crowd the outside fences and balconies of the Acque Minerali park that surrounds the Enzo e Dino Ferrari Autodrome. F1 starts the 2021 European season with enthusiasm in the Italian ‘Motor Valley’: Five historic circuits and manufacturers such as Ferrari, Ducati, Dallara and Lamborghini are concentrated in a hundred kilometers around. The race is officially called GP ‘Made in Italy’ Emilia-Romagna.

Protagonists. The rematch of the Hamilton-Verstappen duel is served in a total circuit, of pure rhythm, which smiles at the benefits of Red Bull one lap and not so much at the regularity of the Mercedes. In Bahrain Lewis won, controversially through. A brief review of the bookmakers’ odds confirms the suspicions: a technical tie between English and Dutch to choose the winner in Italy. Both will mount novelties in their cars, all the teams will do it. Including the Haas, which has already warned that it will be its first and last evolution of 2021.

Ferrari. The Scuderia she runs at home and is obliged to endorse the symptoms of improvement. His fight now is with McLaren, because whoever establishes himself as the third car on the grid will aspire to regular podiums. Sainz still does not feel 100% with the SF21, but the adaptation will be complete soon and the sensations are very good. Already in Sakhir he gave Leclerc ‘a scare’ during training and the first part of qualifying, the Monegasque did not expect to find such a solid teammate.

Alpine. Alonso’s team will present improvements to the rear of the A521 to correct certain balance problems that limited his chances in the first grand prix of the year. The Asturian left (the engine and the sandwich wrap failed), but Ocon also did not score and the first priority for the French is to settle in an increasingly competitive top-10. In their favor: in Ímola they took the podium a few months ago, Ricciardo was third. Against: the ‘old’ Renault engine has lost steam against Honda and Ferrari. All in all, it is a circuit that brings back good memories to the ‘Alonsomanía’ for those fights against Schumacher in 2005 and 2006.

A real danger. Of the hackneyed middle zone, in particular, Alpha Tauri is feared. Gasly and Tsunoda have completed a huge number of kilometers in Ímola in their private tests with vintage cars, and also developed filming days on this track with the AT02.

The crown. While fighting for a title, the only crown that will interfere this weekend in the Big circus It is the British one: Saturday’s classification has been advanced to 2:00 p.m. (local and Spanish) so as not to coincide with the funeral of Felipe de Edimburgo, the consort of Queen Elizabeth II who died last week. F1 is a European sport with a global vocation, with races on four continents, but with a London accent.