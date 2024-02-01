Friday, February 2, 2024
Second Round | The turnout in the presidential election rose to 16.9 percent

February 1, 2024
Early voting for the second round of the presidential election began on Wednesday. More than 724,000 eligible voters have already gone to vote.

The presidential election on the second day of the second round of early voting, the turnout in Finland rose to 16.9 percent. More than 724,000 eligible voters have now cast their votes.

Early voting for the second round of the presidential election began on Wednesday in early voting locations both in Finland and abroad.

The most active vote so far has been in the Pirkanmaa electoral district, where the turnout rose to 19.3 percent today.

The laziest turnout in mainland Finland was in the electoral district of Vaasa, where the turnout after the second day of early voting was 14.3 percent.

