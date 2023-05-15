With 99 percent of the votes counted, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintains a comfortable 5 percent lead over his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Still, it’s just not enough for the win. The Turks will go to the polls again on May 28.

In Turkey, according to the Supreme Electoral Council, almost 100 percent of the votes have now been counted. According to the Electoral Council, Erdogan gets 49.4 percent of the vote and Kilicdaroglu 44.96 percent. The far-right candidate Sinan Ogan gets 5.2 percent, which is significantly more than predicted.

Since no candidate gets more than 50 percent, there will be a second round of the presidential election on Sunday, May 28. The parliamentary elections will not be repeated. The current coalition, led by the Erdogan AKP, retains a majority in parliament.

It would be a neck-and-neck race between the current president and Kilicdaroglu, leader of the centre-left CHP and leader of the six-party opposition bloc. According to the polls, the opposition would even have an advantage over the AKP, but that forecast has not come true. The dramatic earthquake in February and the massive inflation seem to hit Erdogan less than predicted. See also Golden shot to 2022



Quote

At Kilicdaroglu they know less well what they can do with him Dirk Rochtus, Turkey expert

Strong man

“Many Turks have ultimately opted for certainty. They know what they have in Erdogan and when push comes to shove, they choose the strong man. At Kilicdaroglu they know less well what they can do with him. That is more of an adventure for many voters and in times of instability, especially abroad, it is difficult for the opposition to win against the current rulers”, explains Turkey expert Dirk Rochtus. He teaches international politics at the Catholic University of Leuven and is the author of the book Turkey: The Return of the Sultan.



According to Rochtus, it is difficult to estimate who will come out on top on May 28. “Important are the votes that have now gone to ultranationalist Sinan Ogan. If Ogan calls on his supporters to vote for Erdogan in two weeks, then victory will be for the current president. But it may also be that Ogan expresses support for the opposition.”

Kemal Kilicdaroglu. ©AFP



Whether the latter will happen is doubtful. Yesterday Ogan said to The Mirror that he will only support the opposition if it sidelines the pro-Kurdish party HDP if it wins. “That puts Kilicdaroglu in a difficult position, the HDP has called on the supporters to vote for the opposition and has nothing to do with the far-right Ogan. Kilicdaroglu will not rule out the HDP anytime soon, they are too important for that.”

The fact that the coalition led by the AKP retains a large majority in parliament also works in favor of Erdogan, according to Rochtus. “Many voters will fear that there will be a stalemate if the president has a different political color and that many decisions will be blocked. That could also be a reason to still vote for the AKP.”

Erdogan greeted his supporters awaiting the result:

To respect

Both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have said they will respect a second round of voting. In general, the elections went well. There were no reports of large-scale fraud, but there were complaints in parts of the country that the AKP was demanding recounts in several polling stations.

Turkish Dutch have again voted in favor of Erdogan. Based on more than 88 percent of the votes, it appears that 68.75 percent is loyal to the AKP. Kilicdaroglu received 28.52 percent of the vote and Ogan 2 percent. In the Netherlands, you can vote for the second round between 20 and 24 May.

What exactly do we notice about Erdogan’s power?

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: