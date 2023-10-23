Argentina’s presidential elections on Sunday have not yet produced a winner. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. The two candidates who received the most votes, Sergio Massa and Javier Milei, will likely face each other in a second round of voting on November 19.

After almost 90 percent of the votes were counted on Sunday, newcomer Milei turned out to have more than 30 percent of the votes. The 51-year-old Massa, the current Minister of Economy in Argentina, had about 36 percent of the votes. The third candidate, Patricia Bullrich, received 24 percent of the votes and was therefore eliminated.

This means that neither candidate has enough votes to win. To win the presidential elections in Argentina, a candidate must receive at least 45 percent of the votes in the first round. If the lead over the number two is more than 10 percent, 40 percent of the votes is also sufficient.

Economic crisis

Argentina is in an economic crisis and the main theme during these elections was the economy. The ultra-right newcomer Milei (52) is an economist and popular with young people from all social classes. During his campaign he promised to abolish the local peso and introduce the dollar. He is also against abortion and is also called the Argentine Trump.

Massa (51) is the current Minister of Economic Affairs of the left-Peronist government of President Alberto Fernandez. He is seen as the least Peronist of his party and promises to invest more in employment.