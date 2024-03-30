A convoy of three ships set sail from a port in Cyprus with nearly 400 tons of food and other supplies for the Gaza Strip, although it is not known when exactly it will arrive in the Palestinian enclave. An 'Open Arms' ship was the first to make this sea route in early March, with 200 tons of food, water and other aid. On the other hand, the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, has counted 32,705 deaths in Gaza, so far and since the escalation of the conflict began, after the Islamist group attacked Israel last October.

The “Jennifer” boat began its journey to Gaza, this Saturday, March 30, more than two weeks after a first delivery managed to reach the Palestinian territory guided by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, with 200 tons of food aid.

This time, With 400 tons of food, the ship left the port of Larnaca, in Cyprus, with the idea of ​​somewhat reducing the hunger that has taken hold of the citizens of Gaza, mired in the consequences of the Israeli offensive to exterminate Hamas.

The ship, accompanied by two tugboats, is sponsored by two non-governmental organizations: the American 'World Central Kitchen' and the Spanish 'Open Arms'.

Yesaccording to the Cypriot press agency Cyprus News Agency It could take up to 65 hours to reach its final destination, although the information could not be confirmed by another entity outside Cyprus.

Items such as rice, pasta, flour, legumes, canned vegetables and protein will arrive in Gaza, expected to be enough to prepare more than 1 million meals, as estimated by World Central Kitchen.

The boats also carry dates, which are traditionally used to quickly break the fast during celebrations of the holy month of Ramadan, which were contributed by the United Arab Emirates.

Palestinians inspect damage to a Moussa family residential building after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Friday, March 29, 2024. AP – Ishmael Abu Dayyah

Despite the joint efforts of NGOs and different countries, The UN has warned that famine could be “devastating” in northern Gaza based on the panorama that has been seen in the last month of war in the territory and points out that deliveries by sea and air “are not enough” to meet the needs of the Palestinian people.

In this scenario, for the United Nations it is of utmost importance that Israel allows the passage of aid via land. For this reason, on March 5, the highest UN court ordered Israel to open more road crossings and take the necessary measures to not overwhelm the crisis, something that Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Fund, referred to. United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), in an interview with France 24.







Death toll in Gaza exceeds 32,700

After six months of Israel's response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli Government, there are already 32,705 dead and more than 75,200 injured in Gaza, according to the most recent report from the Gazatí Ministry of Health.

This figure rose drastically after the 82 fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the same entity, of the total deaths, more than 70% are women and children. In his statement he specifies it like this:

The Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip causing 82 deaths and 98 injuries in hospitals during the last 24 hours

The Palestinian Waafa agency, for its part, reported that at the Al Shifa hospital, besieged by Israeli forces since March 18, “soldiers carried out atrocious attacks against civilians and medical personnel from inside the complex, which included executions.” , arrests, torture and forced displacement.”

According to a military statement, three key Hamas figures died in the Al Shifa Hospital operation, as described: “An operation coordinated by the Shayetet 13 flotilla, the Duvdevan unit and the Nahal brigade, which carried out a selective raid in a hospital building, where they encountered the terrorists.”

The Gaza Ministry of Health states that “there are still 107 patients” inside “in inhumane conditions, without water, electricity or medicine”, including 30 patients with mobility difficulties and another 60 members of medical staff. In its statement it reads:

The occupation has prevented all attempts to evacuate these patients through international institutions…the lives of these patients are in grave danger

Wafa also reported attacks around the Naser Hospital in southern Khan Younis, while the Israeli Army confirmed “selective attacks” in that area and in Al Qarara, against military infrastructure and militants.

