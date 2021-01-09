Hardly any differences, but clear differences in the presentation: Röttgen is the modernizer, Laschet the head of government. And Merz? Remains pale.

BERLIN taz | Because the first discussion round was a bit slow, the CDU came up with something. She changed the seating arrangement at the large table in the foyer of the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus. And she made up a game. So Armin Laschet, Norbert Röttgen and Friedrich Merz, the three candidates for the party chairmanship, each have to draw three cards with yes / no questions on them at the beginning of the evening and answer them.

Merz, you learn that now, is against the right to work from home, which is not surprising. Röttgen does not want to reduce data protection for a more effective Corona app, Laschet speaks out against tax increases in order to comply with the debt brake. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia also does not want a lockdown until the summer. Merz rejects more state holdings in order to protect German companies from foreign takeovers.

A “yes” is rare in this group, until Röttgen is asked about deportations to Syria. “I am in favor of ending the general ban on deportations,” says the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag. There is no contradiction, although this is hardly legally feasible. Maybe the signal to the CDU right wing is too good.

In any case, the second discussion round of the three candidates, which is streamed on the CDU website and broadcast on the Phoenix television station, is not very controversial. All three want to save the climate with the help of the market economy, stand behind the police with no ifs or buts and all three also advocate that a group of states take the lead in foreign policy in the EU in order to avoid blockades due to unanimity.

Differences in climate policy

Climate protection, internal security and foreign policy – these are the three topics of discussion on this evening, which should help the undecided 1001 delegates of the CDU party congress next weekend to decide on one of the candidates. The debate is objective and friendly in tone, there are no jokes, and taunts are rare. CDU members were able to submit the questions in advance, a moderator reads them out, and in rare cases even asks. The three candidates did not know the questions beforehand, as the CDU emphasized several times. Incidentally, there is no question about right-wing extremism, which, according to the Federal Minister of the Interior, is the greatest threat to our democracy.

Once, when it comes to climate protection, different positions become clear. NRW Prime Minister Laschet warns against ruining the German industry through excessive climate protection measures. If you want to keep the steel or chemical industry in the country, you have to provide affordable electricity. “If the steel industry moves to China and produces the steel there, the world climate is not served,” says Laschet. A steel mill in Duisburg, on the other hand, is a contribution to the global climate.

That is not enough for Röttgen, who used to be Federal Environment Minister until Chancellor Merkel dismissed him. For him, climate policy should be the top issue. “If we keep thinking,” he says to Laschet, “we will not achieve climate protection, we will not stop climate change, and we will undermine the future of industry and the economy.” Merz emphasizes that you can already do a lot with climate protection achieved and praised the CO2 pricing.

While the differences in content between the three men only become clear in nuances, the differences emerge more clearly in their own presentation – if one ignores the uniformly dark suits and light blue ties. Röttgen, who started out as an outsider and caught up hard in the surveys, is primarily a modernizer. At the end, when each of the three is allowed to speak a final statement into the camera for two minutes, he also brings in his favorite message, which must never be missing: that he wants to make the CDU more feminine, younger and more digital.

Two play out their advantages

Röttgen also emphasizes that he does not stand for a camp, but for the whole party. Even those who will not vote for him could therefore gather behind him as chairman. This is an important point. After all, the new boss must lead the torn CDU as closely as possible into the super election year.

Laschet, quite skillfully, incorporates some of his government experience into almost every answer and is statesmanlike. In his closing statement, he says he has not been able to fully enter the competition in the past ten months. Finally, there is still a pandemic to fight. That can be seen as the top against Roettgen, who had recently emphasized that he had learned a lot in the many, many conversations during the competition. And meets Merz, who does not hold any political office, at the same time.

Then Laschet makes full use of his advantage. “You will ask, what do you bring with you?” He says and immediately enumerates: “Experience in government, running a large country, balancing different interests and, which is perhaps not entirely harmful for a CDU chairman, sometimes to have won an election. ”With this strategy Laschet should have achieved a point victory. After all, delegates will vote on their chairman next Saturday – and these are often party officials and members of parliament who have their eyes firmly set on the election opportunities on which their jobs depend.

And Merz? It remains surprisingly pale. Even on the subject of internal security, which the right-wing parties in the CDU like to use to create a good mood. When a CDU member asks about the fight against clan crime, Merz suggests that cars be confiscated: “If these guys have to walk in the morning,” that would hit them more than a prison sentence. And then he praises the NRW interior minister and Grün-Schwarz in Baden-Württemberg and emphasizes the role of artificial intelligence, which, through the use of body cameras, could contribute a lot to the investigation of violence against police officers.

Merz, the candidate of all those who want a break with Merkel’s course and is ahead in the polls, knows that he has to win undecided delegates in the middle of the CDU in order not to run for the party chairmanship a second time fail. Maybe that makes him act slowed down. For the Sauerland resident, this is a dilemma, because, according to many, it was precisely his mild speech at the Hamburg party congress at the end of 2018 that he lost to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in the election for the CDU chairmanship.