The conservative party led by incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won a landslide victory in Greek parliamentary elections on Sunday. Still, a second round of voting is likely.

With just over 82 percent of the vote counted, New Democracy, the party that has been in power for four years, has 40.8 percent of the vote. That is a lead of more than 20 percent over the left-wing Syriza party of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which won 20.1 percent.

Despite the clear victory, which the prime minister called a “political earthquake”, the Conservatives do not get enough seats for an absolute majority. Within the Greek electoral system, this means that Mitsokatis has nine days to form a coalition government. If this is not possible, or if he does not want to, then a decisive second round of voting follows.

Mitsokatis, 55, made his preference clear. "The citizens want a strong government with a four-year horizon," he said. "Today's political earthquake calls on all of us to accelerate the process for a final government solution."

His rival Tsipras also pushed for a new vote. “The election cycle is not over yet,” he said. “The next fight will be crucial and final.”

Perhaps Tsipras bases his optimism for a second round on the turnout of 58 percent. According to observers, this was so low because many voters may have sat out the first round because they already anticipated a second round.