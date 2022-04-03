Matches and results of Group 4, Second RFEF

AD Ceuta FC 2 – Tamaraceite 2

Ceuta: Montagud; Alain, Capa (Guzmán, 74′), Carrasco, David Alfonso; Misffut (Aisar, 59′), David Castro, Samu Casais (Luis Alcalde, 76′), Alberto Reina; Ismael César (Raíllo, 74′) and Pito Camacho.

Tamara oil: Perera; Athyami (Yadam, 73′), Héctor Marrero, Ale Pérez, Ramsés; Juan Andrés (Leo Ramírez, 62′), Borja Herrera; Aníbal, López Silva, Asdrúbal (Chrisantus, 73′); and Eros (Carlos González, 58′).

Goals: 0-1 (30′): Hannibal. 1-1 (34′): Ismael Cesar. 1-2 (55′): Eros. 2-2 (94′): Luis Mayor.

Referee: Miranda Bolaño, Extremadura school. Yellow to Davis Castro, Capa; Eros, Aníbal, Héctor Marrero, Asdrúbal, Ale Pérez and Leo Ramírez.

Incidents: Alfonso Murube. Before about 400 spectators.

Distribution of points in the Alfonso Murube that does not satisfy two teams with very different objectives. The meeting began with a lot of equality. The mackerels dominated the ball, but it was the canaries who generated the most danger with their arrivals in the area. Pachi Castellano’s team took the lead after half an hour of play through an accurate shot by Aníbal. However, Chus Trujillo’s men returned the tables to the electronic three minutes later in a corner that Misffut prolonged so that Ismael César ends up sending the ball to the back of the net. The crash script was repeated after the break. On this occasion it was Eros who beat goalkeeper Monteagud a few minutes after the restart. Ceuta pushed hard in search of a draw and did so in stoppage time thanks to a powerful whiplash by Luis Alcalde that was missed by goalkeeper Perera. Los Ceutís remain in the playoff positions due to promotion.

Cadiz B 2 – Montijo 2

Cadiz: John Flere; Kike Carrasco, Jaco, Lautaro, Jinjolava; Chapela (Algarra, 79′), Curro, Bastida, Jorquera (Luka, 50′); Álvaro (Kikín, 50′) and Kensly (Paco Cantal, 71′).

Montijo: Tender; Gabri (José Ángel, 77′), Javi Chino, Molina, Razvan (Maluenda, 58′); Calin, Julio Rodao; Barragán (Seung, 71′), Joel Salvi (Tarek, 77′), Manchón (Matute, 77′); and Dani Segovia.

Goals: 0-1 (5′): Stain. 1-1 (54′): Lucas. 1-2 (86′): Molina. 2-2 (94′): Jinjolava.

Referee: González Campo López, Castilian-La Mancha school. Yellow to José Ángel, Gabri and Molina.

Incidents: The Rosal. Before about 200 spectators.

Golden point ‘in extremis’ for a Cádiz B that rescued a tie in the last play of the match. The meeting began in the best possible way for Montijanos. Juan Marrero’s team took the lead in the 5th minute of play with a penalty converted by Manchón a la Panenka. Extremadura had two very clear chances to increase the lead on the scoreboard with Dani Segovia as the protagonist. First with a header from the forward that crashed into the crossbar and shortly after with a maximum penalty executed by the striker himself that goalkeeper Juan Flere saved with a providential intervention. He who forgives pays dearly and just after the restart, the yellow subsidiary equalized the contest with a goal from the recently joined Luka. With the duel tied, Montijo hit the scoreboard again with a goal in the 86th minute by Molina. When everything pointed to the victory of the visitors, Jinjolava appeared in the last move of the match to establish the definitive draw.

Las Palmas Athletic 2 – Messenger 1

The Palms: Arnau; David Vicente, Cristian, Fran Carmona, Del Pino; Diego, Sato (Yeray, 89′), Sergio Simón (Gio, 70′); Aythami (Julen, 50′), Pachón (Valerón, 89′) and Elejalde.

Delivery courier: Nauzet; Jaime Jorge, Óscar González, Eslava, Diego Simón; Yeray (Alain, 86′), Ruymán (Caropitche, 78′); Toni Segura (Jesús Mena, 60′), Ale (Airam, 46′), Juanda (Benítez, 46′); and Edu Salles.

Goals: 1-0 (5′): Pachon. 2-0 (10′): Elejalde. 2-1 (15′): Edu Salles.

Referee: Camacho Garrote, Andalusian school. Yellow to Aythami, Fran Carmona; Óscar González, Ale, Yeray and Benítez.

Incidents: Gran Canaria Stadium Annex. Before about 250 spectators.

Las Palmas Atlético clings to permanence in the Second RFEF after beating a direct rival like the Messenger. The meeting had a crazy start in which the three goals of the match were produced. The yellows went ahead very soon after a brilliant individual action by Elejalde that put the goal on a plate for Pachón, who did not forgive against goalkeeper Nauzet. Five minutes later, Elejalde appeared again to increase the local income with an unattainable shot for the red goalkeeper. The messenger box did not give up and got into the fight for points in the 15th minute after a measured cross from Yeray that Edu Salles headed into the back of the net. Josu Uribe’s team put one more gear after the break and turned on the rival goal in search of equalization. Edu Salles hit the local goal again in the 82nd minute, but the referee invalidated the action for offside. The Palma attacker himself was very close to the goal of the boards with a header that crashed into the wood already in stoppage time.

Bakery Pulido 1 – UD San ​​Fernando 1

Bakery: Guanche; Isma Pérez, Romero (Godoy, 49′), Uday, Perdomo; Pitu Viera, Kilian Alemán (Javi Martínez, 70′); Gabri, Felipe Quintero, Raúl Sosa (Gabri Quintero, 72′); and Braulio.

Saint Ferdinand: Samu Perez; Trujillo, Stephane, Manu Aleman, Pedro Gonzalez; Omar, Castano; Moller (Leto, 68′), Álex Cruz (Socorro, 68′); Rayko; and Ryuman.

Goals: 1-1 (18′): Rayco. 1-1 (43′): Pitu Viera.



Referee: Del Río Lozano, school in Extremadura. Yellow to Moller and Álex Cruz.

Incidents: Municipality of San Mateo. Before about 200 spectators.

Insufficient point for two teams from the lower part of the classification. The derby of the Canarian community was very disputed and even, with one part for each team. UD San ​​Fernando came out better in the match, dominating possession of the ball and subduing Panadería Pulido who, however, defended solidly against the visitors’ attempts. Tino Déniz’s pupils found the reward for their good start in the 18th minute thanks to a tight shot by Rayco that surprised the Guanche goalkeeper. The oranges pressed after the conceded goal and managed to level the match just before the break thanks to a goal from Pitu Viera. After passing through the changing rooms, the bakery team took control of the game and enjoyed more possession against a Sánfer who fell back a few meters on the pitch. Of course, the locals did not know how to materialize their dominance with scoring chances. In fact, those from Maspalomas were the closest to the three points with a whiplash by Ruimán that the Guanche goalkeeper saved with a spectacular save.

Villanovense – San Roque de Lepe (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Vélez – Don Benito (Sunday at 17:00)

Cacereño – Córdoba (Sunday at 17:30)

Mérida – Antequera (Sunday at 18:00)

Xerez Deportivo – Coria (Sunday at 18:00)

Next day Group 4, Second RFEF

Córdoba – Villanovense (04/09/2022 at 19:00)

Coria – Cádiz B (04/09/2022 at 19:00)

Montijo – Caceres (04/10/2022 at 12:00)

San Roque de Lepe – Merida (04/10/2022 at 12:00)

Antequera – Las Palmas Atlético (04/10/2022 at 12:00)

Don Benito – Xerez Deportivo (04/10/2022 at 12:00)

Messenger – Pulido Bakery (04/10/2022 at 13:00)

UD San ​​Fernando – AD Ceuta FC (04/10/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Tamaraceite – Vélez (04/10/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)