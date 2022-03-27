Matches and results of Group 4, Second RFEF

Montijo 1 – Cordoba 1

Montijo: Tender; Gabri, Javi Chino, Manolo Molina, Razvan; Julio Rodao, Calin (José Ángel, 88′); Barragan, Joel Salvi, Manchon; and Dani Segovia.

Cordova: Carlos Marin; Jose Ruiz, Jose Cruz, Visus, Gudelj; Álex Bernal (Iglesias, 88′), Javi Flores; Carlos Puga (Fuentes, 64′), Simo (Luismi, 70′), Casas; and Willy (De las Cuevas, 70′).

Goals: 0-1 (43′): Simon. 1-1 (62′): Dani Segovia, from a penalty.

Referee: Amar Ahmed, Melilla school. Yellow to Razvan, Dani Segovia, Manchón; José Cruz, Javi Flores and Simo.

Incidents: Emilio Macarro. Before about 800 spectators.

El Montijo stopped Córdoba’s streak in a match in which the Extremadurans knew how to stop the Blanquiverde offensive game through order and intensity. Germán Crespo’s team came out plugged into the match. Proof of this is that Gudelj, with a good header, was very close to opening the contest very soon. Bernal also tried it with a left-footed shot that local goalkeeper Tienza saved. The most notable attempt by the Montijanos came with a header from Manchón that came out licking the post. The Andalusians went ahead together before the break after a low cross from Casas that Simo took advantage of to beat the red goalkeeper. After the restart, Juan Marrero’s team took control of the match and managed to equalize the contest with a penalty shot executed by Dani Segovia. The Cordovans did not react to both of the tie and ended up adding a point that keeps them in the highest part of the classification.

Antequera 0 vs Villanovense 1

Antequera: Ivan Moreno; Juanjo, Esteban, David Humanes, Javi López; Michael (Juanma, 68′), Mawuli, Nacho Pais (Narbona, 77′), Sergio García; Iván Aguilar (Cyzas, 87′) and Luismi (Escardó, 77′).

Villanovense: From the Causeway; Samu Hurtado (Cortijo, 46′), Adri Escudero, Moi, Tapia; Pajuelo, Lolo Garrido (Hinojosa, 90′); Isra Cano (Roger, 46′), Sillero, Fran Viñuela (Javi Sánchez, 86′); and Seth (Rivera, 68′).

Goal: 0-1 (16′): Tapia, from a penalty.

Referee: García Aceña, Valencian school. Yellow to Juanjo, Javi López, Esteban; Rivera, Lolo Garrido, Samu Hurtado and Seth.

Incidents: New Mauli. Before about 500 spectators.

Villanovense breathes after adding its first victory with Josip Visnjic at the head of the Serón bench. Antequera came out better on the pitch at El Maulí. Luismi, with a powerful header, was able to open the contest, however, goalkeeper De la Calzada was attentive to avoid the local goal. In the 15th minute, the villains scored the three-point goal thanks to a penalty that Tapia converted very safely with a shot through the center of the goal. The goal suited an Extremaduran team that was able to increase the lead before the break with clear chances for Sillero and Seth Vega. After passing through the changing rooms, Nacho Pérez’s team took control of the game in search of a draw. However, Villanovense was very solid in defense, avoiding any Malacitano attempt. In fact, the away goal was closer than the tie, especially with a powerful shot from Roger that goalkeeper Iván Moreno saved.

Don Benito 0 – AD Ceuta FC 2

Don Benito: Sebastian Gil; Trinidad, Lolo Pavón, Gonzalo, Guijarro; Manu Miquel (Isra, 77′), Carlos López, Abraham Pozo, Dani Martínez (Santana, 56′), Raly Cabral (Turmo, 56′); and Acute.

Ceuta: Montagud; Alain, Capa, Carrasco, David Alfonso; Benji (Luis Alcalde, 83′), David Castro, Samu Casais (Mikel, 89′), Alberto Reina (Aisar, 89′); Ismael César (Misffut, 78′) and Pito Camacho (Raillo, 83′).

Goals: 0-1 (48′): Alberto Reina. 0-2 (52′): Alberto Reina.

Referee: Aranda Delgado, Andalusian school. Yellow card to Abraham Pozo.

Incidents: Municipal Vicente Sanz. Before about 800 spectators.

Ceuta is entrenched in the playoff zone for promotion after successfully beating Don Benito at the Municipal Vicente Sanz. Chus Trujillo’s team put on a very serious performance against some rojiblancos who went from more to less in the match. Roberto Aguirre’s team dominated the first half and generated more danger than their rival, especially through set pieces that did not find a finisher. The clearest opportunity was for the usual, Abraham Pozo, who with a powerful shot grazed the post of the goal defended by Montagud. The script of the duel changed after passing through the changing rooms, with some mackerels unleashed that put the result on track in a few minutes. In minute 48, Alberto Reina opened the scoring after beating Sebas Gil with a powerful and tight left-footed shot. Three minutes later, Reina himself increased the lead with an individual action that culminated in a shot that hit a local defender before reaching the back of the net. Extremadura tried desperately, but without luck in the final meters.

Cadiz B 0 – Xerez Deportivo 0

Cadiz: John Flere; Raúl Parra, Joaco, Momo (Algarra, 76′), Genar; Curro, Bastida (Lautaro, 76′); Diarra, Jorquera (Carrasco, 65′), Chapela (Paco Cantan, 76′); and Kensly (Álvaro, 57′).

Xerez: From Luis; Marcelo (Jacobo, 12′), Durán, Oca, Ocaña; Rivelott (Darío Guti, 75′), Poley, Bello (Álex Cruz, 75′); Manu Baeza (Javilillo, 60′), Marc Fraile and Máyor (David Grande, 60′).

Referee: López Del Amo Franco, Balearic school. Yellow to Diarra, Chapela; Duran, Marc Fraile, Bello and Rivelott.

Incidents: White Ramon. Before about 650 spectators.

A fair draw at the Ramón Blanco in an even and entertaining provincial derby that was marked by the strong wind that blew throughout the match and that complicated the usual practice of the game. The yellow subsidiary was able to get ahead very soon with a drop shot by Joaco that Kensly was unable to finish off at the back of the net with everything in his favor. The azulina reply came through an unleashed Bello who shot with power, but ran into a brilliant intervention by goalkeeper Juan Flere. The last dangerous action of the first act came with a shot by Diarra that collided with the crossbar for Jerez’s fortune. After the restart, Alberto Cifuentes’s team took possession of the ball, but Pérez Herrera’s pupils were the closest to adding victory. David Grande had the goal of the three visiting points with a shot from inside the area that did not find a goal. Finally, distribution of points in El Rosal.

Messenger 1 – Merida 0

Delivery courier: Nauzet; Jaime Jorge, Óscar González, Diego Simón, Antonio Samuel; Yeray, Ruymán, Benítez (David Díaz, 87′); Ale (Airam, 79′), Toni Segura (Juanda, 68′) and Edu Salles (Caropitche, 87′).

Merida: Javier Montoya; Emilio Cubo, Bonaque, Nacho, Héctor Camps (Diego López, 70′); Mario Robles, Artiles; Álvaro Ramón, Nacho Goma, Carmelo (José Gaspar, 57′); and Aitor Pons.

Goal: 1-0 (62′): Ruyman.

Referee: Ramo Andrés, Aragonese school. Yellow to Ale, Nauzet, Yeray; Felipe Alfonso and Emilio Cubo.

Incidents: Sylvester Carrillo. Before about 400 spectators.

AD Mérida yielded by the minimum in their visit to CD Mensajero, thus ending a long and brilliant streak of ten days without defeat. The Romans were faced with a Canarian team that played it in search of permanence. In addition to the strong wind prevailing throughout the match, which greatly conditioned the development of the game, the Extremadurans suffered in a notable way from the absence of their two references in attack, Lolo Plá and Higor Rocha. The goal of the three palmeros points came after the break in the boots of a Ruymán who did not miss a loose ball inside the area to beat goalkeeper Javi Montoya. Juanma Barrero’s team desperately looked for an equalizer, but they couldn’t break the iron defense of an organized and concentrated messenger team.

UD San ​​Fernando – Las Palmas Atlético (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.)

Tamaraceite – Pulido Bakery (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.)

San Roque de Lepe – Cacereño (Sunday at 5:15 p.m.)

Coria – Vélez (Sunday at 18:00)

Next day Group 4, Second RFEF

AD Ceuta FC – Tamaraceite (04/03/2022 at 12:00)

Cadiz B – Montijo (04/03/2022 at 12:00)

Las Palmas Atlético – Messenger (04/03/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Pulido Bakery – UD San ​​Fernando (04/03/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Villanovense – San Roque de Lepe (04/03/2022 at 17:00)

Velez – Don Benito (04/03/2022 at 17:00)

Cacereño – Córdoba (04/03/2022 at 17:30)

Mérida – Antequera (04/03/2022 at 18:00)

Xerez Deportivo – Coria (04/03/2022 at 18:00)