Matches and results of Group 4, Second RFEF

Velez 1 vs. Las Palmas Atletico 0

Velez: Miguel; Pedro (Adolfo, 85′), Bocchino, Portillo, Ocaña; Mauro, Gonzalo; Joselinho, Balta, Iván Martínez (Gory, 73′); and Chavarría (Richard Gaona, 82′).

The Palms: Arnau; David Vicente (Ale Ojeda, 89′), Abreu, Juan Rodríguez, Joel; Pol (Pipo, 86′), Sergio (Ale García, 80′), Sato, Julen (Diego, 80′); Pachón (Andy, 86′) and Elejalde.

Goal: 1-0 (85′): Balta.

Referee: Delfa Ramos, Extremadura school. Yellow to Mauro, Chavarría; Joel, Diego, Pol and Abreu.

Incidents: Live Tellez. Before about 900 spectators.

The team from Velez continues to make Vivar Téllez a stronghold after beating the Las Palmas subsidiary in a match in which the yellow team deserved better luck. Tino Cabrera’s team was much superior during the first act, enjoying up to three clear opportunities to get ahead on the scoreboard. Julen, with a powerful shot, ran into the legs of goalkeeper Miguel, while Pol and Simón did not find the three sticks in their shots. After the break, the Canarians once again had a great opportunity to open the can with a shot by Elejalde from inside the area that missed when he had everything in his favor. However, Miguel Ángel Beas’s team scored the three points in an isolated action that Balta finished with a good shot, far from the reach of goalkeeper Arnau. The people of Malaga dream of contesting the promotion phase to the First RFEF.

Montijo – Messenger (Sunday at 12:00)

AD Ceuta FC – Pulido Bakery (Sunday at 12:00)

UD San ​​Fernando – Antequera (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.)

Tamaraceite – San Roque de Lepe (Sunday at 1:00 p.m.)

Cádiz B – Villanovense (Sunday at 4:00 p.m.)

Don Benito – Córdoba (Sunday at 17:00)

Coria – Cacereño (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Xerez Deportivo – Mérida (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Next day Group 4, Second RFEF

San Roque de Lepe – UD San ​​Fernando (02/20/2022 at 11:30)

Antequera – Messenger (02/20/2022 at 12:00)

Córdoba – Tamaraceite (02/20/2022 at 12:00)

Cacereño – Don Benito (02/20/2022 at 12:00)

Villanovense – Coria (02/20/2022 at 12:00)

Las Palmas Atlético – Xerez Deportivo (02/20/2022 at 12:00)

AD Ceuta – Montijo (02/20/2022 at 12:00)

Pulido Bakery – Vélez (02/20/2022 at 1:00 p.m.)

Mérida – Cádiz B (02/20/2022 at 17:00)