Matches and results of Group 3, Second RFEF

Formentera 3 vs. Peña Deportiva 0

Formentera: Dani Garcia; Ferreres (Raúl Prada, 65′), Jaguar, Mena (Agus, 55′), Theo (Adri Castro, 65′); Lizarraga, Robert; Kanouté, Javi Sánchez, Iago; Gorriz (Garmendia, 78′).

Sports Club: Seral; Lache (Robe, 58′), Cámara, Costa, Cruz (Pereira, 46′); De Val (Lucas, 46′), Cristeto; Marcos Arriaza (Santana, 58′), Max, Chinchilla; Piera (Salinas, 67′).

Goals: 1-0 (4′): Theo. 2-0 (24′): Gorriz. 3-0 (50′): Gorriz.

Referee: Camacho Garrote, Andalusian school. Yellow to Javi Sánchez; From Valya Robe.

Incidents: San Francesc, about 300 spectators.

Theo’s early goal, which took advantage of a defensive error by a Peña Deportiva already classified for the promotion playoff and which came out without tension on the Sant Francesc pitch, paved the way for the victory of a Formentera team that has finished the season in seventh place and has gone from more or less. Górriz made it 2-0 in a set piece and, then, yes, Peña Deportiva reacted, dominating in the last minutes of the first act. The visitors came out with the aim of closing the gap after the restart but Górriz’s second goal was a blow from which José Manuel González’s team never recovered, although Robe and Cristeto each had chances to close the gap.

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands 2 – Andratx 0

Ibiza Pitiusas Island: Contreras; Soler, Spinola, Juan Delgado, Barnils; Jaume Villar (De la Cruz, 72′), Carlos Moreno (Tarrés, 84′); Javi Serra (Bengoechea, 84′), Marcos García, Juan Sánchez (Gianluca Simeone, 75′); Bernal.

Andratx: Vicenç; Carlos Sánchez, Damià Ramos, Diego Martínez (Riki, 67′), Vidal; Bonet, Calonge (Flaqué, 72′); De la Espada (Markuss, 67′), Llabrés, Vinicius; Tony Jou.

Goals: 1-0 (63′): Juan Sanchez. 2-0 (71′): Juan Delgado.

Referee: Foundling Jaramillo, Andalusian school. Yellow to Jaume Villar; and Damià Ramos.

Incidents: Can Misses, about 400 spectators.

Drama in Can Misses because the victory of the locals is useless after the triumph of Lleida Esportiu that leaves them at the gates of the promotion playoff while Andratx descends to Third RFEF with this defeat. Raúl Garrido’s men did their homework although the victory was worked out because an overly defensive Andratx managed to keep a clean sheet in the first half thinking that a point could be worth it. After the break, the “Cedé” continued to insist until Juan Sánchez opened the can in the 73rd minute. The goal left Andratx very touched, and they conceded the second shortly after, the work of Juan Delgado, culminating in an impressive assist from Jaume Villar. Javi Serra, Bonet and Flaqué were able to score the third and Contreras also wanted his share of prominence with a save to Damiá Ramos. In the end, neither team achieved their goal.

Tarazona 1 – Europe 3

Tarazona: azon; Jay (Torcal, 85′), Mingotes (Saha, 63′), Ballardo (Jesús, 73′), Cobo (Sito, 63′); Piri, Andi, Álex Rey (Cristian, 85′), Chus Herrero; Ohemeng, Dieste.

Europe: Troy; Pastells, Àlex Cano, Campeny, Guti (Chorus, 61′); Albert Martí (Ricki Vidal, 46′), Pau López; Alfons Serra (Marc Esteban, 61′), Pol Aldabó (Alberto, 71′), David Jiménez (Nolla, 61′); Eric Jimenez.

Goals: 0-1 (14′): Alfonso Serra. 1-1 (30′): Dieste (pti.). 1-2 (57′): David Jimenez. 1-3 (81′): Nolla.

Referee: Cánovas García-Villarubia, Valencian school. Yellow to Jay, Dieste, Ballardo; and Pastells.

Incidents: Municipal of Tarazona, about 300 spectators.

Tarazona narrowly escaped (due to goal average) from playing the tie for permanence after falling to an already relegated Europa but which gave a very good image at the Municipal, in line with the last games they have played. Alfons Serra put the Gràcia neighborhood ahead with a great shot from a thread. Dieste neutralized the advantage by converting a penalty. After the restart, Europa took the lead again thanks to a goal from David Jiménez that culminated in a cross shot and a good counterattack. The locals pulled caste and pride to overcome the score but what came with ten minutes to go was the final 1-3. In another against Nolla he took advantage of a lack of understanding between the defense and the goalkeeper to score his goal.

Teruel 0 – Badalona 0

Teruel: Taliby; Julen, Carlos Javier, Cabetas, Ceballos; Jaime, Romero (Hakim, 74′), Lacruz (Fabio, 54′), Comeras (Aparicio, 54′); Guille Andrés (Alfredo, 54′), Emana (Fer Rodríguez, 81′).

Badalona: Dorronsoro; Carri (Jaume Pascual, 58′), Robusté, Márquez (Toledo, 82′), Roger Marcé; Alex Pla, Sana; Xavi Molina, Pol Ballesteros (Valentín, 84′), Larrosa; Ferran (Jairo Carcaba, 58′).

Referee: García Rubio, Castilian-La Mancha school. Yellow to Emana, Guille Andrés, Ceballos; Ferran, Roger Marcé, Robusté and Toledo.

Incidents: Pinilla, about 800 spectators.

Sadness and disappointment for Badalona who with this draw become a Third RFEF team. A victory would have saved him but it could not be. The large escapulated fans that traveled to Teruel were greatly disappointed but the team gave it their all but had very little aim. Against a less intense Teruel that nothing was at stake, Javi Moreno’s men had some scoring chances such as a high header by Àlex Pla in the 8th minute, a slightly deflected free kick by Roger Marcé midway through the first half, a clear Ferran, a shot close to goal by Robusté. a bitten shot by Pol Ballesteros or a header a meter from the goal by Roger Marcé shortly before the end. The ball did not want to enter and condemned Badalona to a cruel relegation.

Ebro 1 – Prat 1

Ebro: Edu Loscos; Meseguer (Sarriegi, 69′), Jorge Adán, Ayoze, Nahuel (Abraham, 80′); Nando Quesada, Óscar Sanz, Abel Suárez, Iván Elena; Altube (Sule, 80′), Eder Díez.

Prat: Craviotto; Rivas (Miquel, 89′), Héctor, Sidibe (Lucas, 64′), Yeray; Batanero, Guzman; Genis, Padilla, Naranjo; Guido (Mamadou, 70′).

Goals: 0-1 (51′): Orange. 1-1 (72′): Eder.

Referee: Salas neighborhood, Basque school. Yellow to Iván Elena; Sidibe, Padilla and Guzman.

Incidents: Municipal Almozara, about 400 spectators.

Golden point for El Prat that will serve to avoid direct descent and even the promotion of permanence, a position he occupied at the beginning of the day. The Ebro finished the season in ninth position and without a playoff position for promotion, which was almost impossible. After an even first half, the needier Potablava took a step forward and Naranjo made it 0-1 on the scoreboard. The goal spurred on the locals, and in what way, since the occasions began to follow one another until Eder put the tables in the 72nd minute. After the goal, the locals continued to strike. In the final stretch Iván Elena and Óscar Sanz were able to make it 2-1 but in the end the score did not move, much to the relief of the Catalans.

Lleida Sports 2 – Numancia 0

Lleida Sports: Ramon Vila; Neeskens (Nani, 62′), Arnau Gaixas (Toribio, 79′), Roger Figueras, Joanet (Fall, 67′); Moha (Denys, 67′), Yasser; David Lopez, Joan Monterde, Honcharuk; Joel Febas (Alpha, 62′).

Numantia: Toni Varea; Alcázar (Sergio Martínez, 68′), De Frutos, Fer Román (Cervero, 68′), Adri Crespo (Borja Vicent, 50′); Cotan; Jesús Carrillo, Juampa Barros, Pablo Muñoz (Ballarín, 50′), Agüero (Dani Fernández, 50′); Lupu.

Goals: 1-0 (40′): David Lopez. 2-0 (48′): Honcharuk.

Referee: Roca Robles, Murcia school. Yellow to David López, Honcharuk; Cotán, Fer Román and Sergio Martínez.

Incidents: Camp d’Esports, about 1,200 spectators.

Second game and second victory for Lleida Esportiu against Numancia, which is worth a promotion playoff place. Those from Soria came out plugged in despite not playing anything and Juampa Barros and Agüero were able to score. The first local goal came five minutes before the break, a corner taken by Neeskens ended with the ball being rejected in front of the area where David López was, who did not think twice and triggered a tremendous shot that made it 1-0. As soon as the second half began, the Terra Ferma team scored the second and definitive goal, a quick bluish counterattack allowed Honcharuk to finish the play and thus extend an advantage that Numancia was not able to neutralize or reduce, although Carrillo had a good shot from the edge of the box and Diego Cervero finished off a free-kick thrown by Ballarín.

Espanyol B 1 – Brea 2

Spanish B: Fortune; Omar (Dacosta, 82′), Pérez, Gorjón, Merchán; Villahermosa, Roger Martínez (Mangada, 79′); Jofre, Nabil (Luca, 64′), Svensson (Mahicas, 46′); Abde (Recasens, 46′).

Pitch: Lazarus; Carlos Cano, Mendi, Toni Pérez, Juan González, Luis Costa (Jonatan Aso, 79′); Isra (Roy, 73′), Álvaro Cano, Veintemilla (Jorge Pérez, 68′), Cuenca; Mati Sempe (Mallada, 46′).

Goals: 1-0 (8′): Nabil. 1-1 (56′): Luis Costa. 1-2 (67′): Twenty-one.

Referee: Morilla Turrión, Navarre school. Yellow to Omar, Svensson, Dacosta, Merchán (2A. 45); Luis Costa, Mallada and Jonatan Aso.

Incidents: Ciudad Deportiva Dani Jarque, about 400 spectators.

The parakeet subsidiary prolonged the bad feelings of recent weeks with a new defeat although both teams leave happy, the locals because they maintain second place after the defeat of Peña Deportiva and Brea because they certify salvation. The locals started well and Nabil opened the can after a good triangulation with Svensson and Abde. Just before the break came the key play of the match, Merchán was shown the second yellow card for a tackle that the Catalans considered was not for a card. The fact is that the referee did understand it and allowed Brea to take advantage of their numerical superiority to come back from the game. Luis Costa took advantage of a set piece to beat Fortuño and Veintemilla scored the second with a center-shot that turned into a great goal. At the end of the game, those from Brea de Aragón celebrated their victory and salvation in style. It was not be for lowerly.

Cerdanyola 2 – Huesca B 0

Terrassa 1 – Ejea 0

Next day Group 3, Second RFEF

Numancia has been proclaimed champion and is promoted directly to the First RFEF. Espanyol B, Peña Deportiva, Teruel and Lleida Esportiu will play the promotion phase, which will be played in several stadiums in the province of Alicante during the weekends of May 21/22 and 28/29. On the same dates, the four clubs classified in 13th place with the worst coefficient among the five groups of the Second RFEF will face promotion for permanence. The respective draws will take place on Monday, May 16 (11:30 a.m.) at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas. Below, Andratx, Badalona, ​​Europa, Huesca B and Ejea have relegated to Third RFEF. Cerdanyola del Vallès will play the promotion for permanence.