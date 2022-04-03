Matches and results of Group 3, Second RFEF

Europe 1 – Numancia 2

Europe: Sergio; Álex Cano, Campeny, Uri (David Jiménez, 60′), Reina, Albert Martí, Pau López (Marc Esteban, 46′), Castell, Coro (Aldabó, 60′), Nolla and Ricki Vidal (Vargas, 62′).



Numantia: Isma Gil; San Emeterio, Borja Vicent (Diego Suárez, 90′), Adri Crespo, Jaume Pol, Cotán, Juampa Barros, Jordi Tur, Jesús Carrillo (Mateo Arellano, 86′), Agüero (Pablo Muñoz, 79′) and Lupu (Cervero, 90′).



Goals: 1-0 (8′): Adri Crespo, own goal. 1-1 (34′): Aguero. 1-2 (51′): Juampa Barros.



Referee: Sánchez Alba, from the Aragonese school. He admonished the locals Coro and Ricki Vidal; and the visitor Lupu.



Incidents: Nou Sardenia. A total of 1,450 spectators.

A hard-fought victory for Numancia that adds three new points on its way to the Second RFEF. Diego Martínez’s men had to overcome a score against and completed a whole lap without losing. It is his first victory of 2022 away from home.

Andratx 0 – Brea 1

Andratx: Vicenç; Pep Vidal, De la Espada (Markuss, 62′), Gerardo Bonet, Llabrés (Damià Ramos, 80′), Vinicius (Álvaro de Dios, 71′), Pau Pomar (Flaqué, 71′), Toni Jou, Kevin García, Diego Martínez (Guille Palmer, 62′) and Carlos Sánchez.



Pitch: Lazarus; Carlos Cano, Toni Pérez, Pepo, Álvaro Cano (Jorge, 91′), Juan González (Veintemilla, 75′), Isra, Mati Sampe, Jona (Luis Costa, 85′), Cuenca and De la Mata.



Goal: 0-1 (87′): Álvaro Cano.



Referee: Carbajales Gómez, from the Asturian school. He admonished locals Gerardo Bonet (2A, 79′) and Markuss; and the visitors Juan González, Matí Sampe, Jona and Luis Costa.



Incidents: Sa Plana. About 500 spectators.



Brea’s eighth win of the season. It was not an easy victory because Andratx made things very difficult for him from the beginning. However, Álvaro Cano appeared when the team needed him the most and managed to score just barely to finish the game. At that time, the Balearic team was outnumbered. There was no longer time for a local reaction.

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands 0 – Huesca B 0

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands: Marcos Contreras, José Soler, Roger Barnils, Samu Pinto (Javi Serra, 76′), Julen López, Omar de la Cruz (Marcos García, 68′), Juan Delgado, Pepe Bernal, Espínola, Juan Sánchez and Javier Akapo.



Huesca B: Valera; Edu Adell (Barba, 71′), Mora, Euse, Peteiro, Gbizie, Manu Rico (Tomeo, 87′), Carrasco (David García, 87′), A. Fuentes, Aparicio (Manu Molina, 80′) and Sandoval ( Pol Prats, 71′).



Referee: Carrero Romera, from the Catalan school. He admonished the locals Pepe Bernal, Omar de la Cruz and Marcos García; and to visitors Peteiro and Barba.



Incidents: Can Misses. About 400 spectators.

Fair tables in a very disputed match where both teams were able to impose their game in phases. There was a lack of success in the final shot, but it was a good quality match, in which the attending public enjoyed.

Teruel 1 vs. Peña Deportiva 1

Teruel: Taliby; Carlos Javier (Julen, 46′), Cabetas, Hermelo, Redolar (Tatín, 79′), Jaime, Romero, Aparicio, Alfredo, Emana (Comeras, 84′) and Guille.

Sports Club: Inaki; Gonzalo, Costa, Badal, Ton Ripoll (Lache, 83′), Lucas, Santana (Robe, 86′), Lalo, Chinchilla, Arnau (Salinas, 68′) and Ramón López (Max, 86′).

Goals: 0-1 (41′): Ramón López. 1-1 (62′): Borja Romero.



Referee: Ojaos Valera, from the Murcian school. He admonished the local Jaime; and to the visitors Arnau, Ramón López, Lalo and Santana.



Incidents: Pinilla. About 1,200 spectators.



A point for each one and thanks in Pinilla. The visitors took the lead in the final stretch of the first half. Ramón López made it 0-1. However, the locals knew how to react after the break and Borja Romero equalized the score after a great action by Emana. He then he could mark anyone.

Ebro 1 – Terrassa 1

Ebro: Edu Loscos; Sarriegi (Jordi Méndez, 78′), Jorge Adán, Ayoze, Nahuel, Óscar Sanz, Abel Suárez, Nando Quesada (Avbraham Minero, 84′), Miguel Díaz (Meseguer, 59′), Altube and Eder Díez.



Terrace: Juanvi; Marc Vicente, Marimón, Lucas Viña (Adri Lledó, 67′), Álex Fernández (Sergi Serrano, 67′), Aythami (Alberto Fernández, 88′), Akito (Sanku, 88′), Joel Priego, Morales, Martí Soler and Mommy.



Goals: 1-0 (18′): Nahuel. 1-1 (87′): Akito.

Referee: Bárcenas Torres, from the Rioja school. He admonished locals Meseguer and Edu Loscos; and the visitors Lucas Viña and Aythami.



Incidents: The Almozara. About 600 spectators.



Very intense confrontation in which Nahuel opened the scoring for the harlequins in the first half with a powerful volley from the edge of the box. Akito rescued a point for the Egarense team in the final moments of the duel when Terrassa pressed the most in search of a tie.

Espanyol B 2 – Formentera 0

Spanish B: Fortune; Rubén, Merchán (Antoniu Roca, 77′), Villahermosa, Nabil (Recasens, 77′), Svensson (Mahicas, 60′), Álvaro García, Mangada (Alejandro, 60′), Gorjón, Omar and Dacosta (Jofre, 53′ ).

Formentera: O. Santiago, Kike Ferreres, Jaguar, Jorge Mena (77′, Zekri), Garmendia (67′, Kanouté), Ekiza (67′, Javi S.), Adri Castro, Rober Sierra, Raúl Prada (67′, Chendri) , Iago Novo and Karim.



Goals: 1-0 (8′): Nabil. 2-0 (14′): Svensson.



Referee: Casanova García, from the Valencian school. He admonished the local Omar; and the visitor Karim.

Incidents: Dani Jarque Sports City. About 700 spectators.

Espanyol B is much more of a leader. Luis Blanco’s men had enough with two goals in less than a quarter of an hour to finish off a Formentera that tried until the end, but it was not their day. Fortuño participated in not giving life to the visitors with interventions of great merit. The subsidiary already has five consecutive victories.

Badalona – Prat (Sunday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m.)

Lleida Esportiu – Ejea (Sunday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m.)

Next day Group 3, Second RFEF

Formentera – Badalona (Sunday, April 10)

Prat – Europe (Sunday, April 10)

Numancia – Andratx (Sunday 10 April)

Brea – Ibiza Pitiusas Islands (Sunday 10 April)

Huesca B – Tarazona (Sunday, April 10)

Ejea – Teruel (Sunday, April 10)

Peña Deportiva – Ebro (Sunday, April 10)

Terrassa – Lleida Esportiu (Sunday, April 10)

Cerdanyola – Espanyol B (Sunday, April 10)