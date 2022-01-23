Matches and results of Group 3, Second RFEF

Andratx 1 – Tarazona 1

Andratx: Saturday; Carlos Sanchez, Damia, Palmer, Pomar; Well, Bonet; Kevin García (Vidal, 66′), Llabrés, Vinicius (Carrasco, 75′); Tony Jou.

Tarazona: Ore; Arroyo, Ballardo, Sito, Ripa (Mboup, 68′); Andi, Torcal (David Cobo, 84′); Cristian, Alex Rey, Jaime; ohemeng.

Goals: 1-0 (35′): Toni Jou. 1-1 (43′): Creek.

Referee: Montoro Ferreiro, Catalan school. Yellow to Llabrés, Kevin García, Vinicius; and Ballardo.

Incidents: Sa Plana, about 250 spectators.

Distribution of points between the Balearic Islands and the Aragonese in a very even match. The visitors entered the game very well and Cristian Fernández had a good chance to score. The local reply was a header from Pomar that Mena stopped. It was the prelude to the goal because in the 35th minute Toni Jou opened the scoring. Tarazona did not break down and continued to display a good game and managed to equalize just before half-time through Óscar Arroyo. In the second half, Andratx looked more for victory, but the Maños defended themselves with order and took a point from Sa Plana.

Europe 0 – Teruel 2

Europe: Sergio; Sergi Pastells, Àlex Cano, Marc Esteban, Campeny, Guti; Albert Martí, Uri (Nolla, 56′), Pau López, David Jiménez; Vargas (Ricki Vidal, 73′).

Teruel: Taliby; Hakim, Cabetas, C. Javier, Julen (Hermelo, 79′); Romero, Jaime; Alfredo (Lacruz, 68′), Aparicio, Guille Andrés (Fabio, 79′); It emanates (Ibra, 88′).

Goals: 0-1 (43′): Guille Andrés. 0-2 (92′): Lacruz.

Referee: Ortega Herrera, Valencian school. Yellow to Campeny, Prada; Romero, Alfredo, Jaime, Emana, Julen and Fabio.

Incidents: Nou Sardenya, about 400 spectators.

The first half was balanced in terms of possession of the ball, but the clearest chances were away. Before Guille Andrés’ goal at the stroke of half-time, Cabetas had had a good header that Sergio and Emaná repelled, a shot that went too far across. Guille Andrés did not forgive when, after several rebounds, the ball fell in the small area and he shot the local goal. After the break, Teruel controlled the situation despite Europa’s great attitude in seeking an equalizer. When the locals were more focused on the rival area, Lacruz sentenced the clash in added time with a bitten shot after a great play by Romero on the left.

Ejea – Peña Deportiva (Sunday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m.)

Numancia – Espanyol B (Sunday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m.)

Prat – Lleida Esportiu (Sunday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m.)

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands – Formentera (Sunday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m.)

Huesca B – Terrassa (Sunday, January 23 at 1:00 p.m.)

Brea – Cerdanyola del Vallès (Sunday, January 23 at 4:30 p.m.)

Badalona – Ebro (Sunday, January 23 at 5:00 p.m.)

Next day Group 3, Second RFEF

Tarazona – Ibiza Pitiusas Islands (Sunday, January 30)

Formentera – Ejea (Sunday, January 30)

Peña Deportiva – Huesca B (Sunday, January 30)

Espanyol B – Prat (Sunday, January 30)

Ebro – Europe (Sunday, January 30)

Teruel – Andratx (Sunday, January 30)

Terrassa – Brea (Sunday, January 30)

Cerdanyola del Vallès – Numancia (Sunday, January 30)

Lleida Esportiu – Badalona (Sunday, January 30)