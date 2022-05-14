Matches and results of Group 2, Second RFEF

CD Cayón 0 – Real Sociedad de Fútbol C 6

CD Cayon: Galnares; Álvaro, Álex Bolado, Marquitos (Pelayo, 61′), Marcos (Saúl, 70′), Jesús, Turrado, Riki, Álex Bolado, Tirilonte and Goñi (Borja, 65′).

Royal Football Society C: Arana, Gabilondo, Sukia (Orobengoa, 59′), Cantero, Azurmendi (Balda, 46′), Rodríguez, Arzak, Teijeira (Gorrotxategi, 46′), Pontones (Lespinasse, 75′), Garzón (Carbonell, 35′) and Peru Ruiz.

Goals: 0-1 (2′): Arzak. 0-2 (6′): Peru Ruiz. 0-3 (11′): Alex Bolado (Pp). 0-4 (16′): Peru Ruiz. 0-5 (48′): Yago Cantero. 0-6 (81′): Shelf.

Referee: Bald Martinez. Yellow cards to Turrado, Riki and Álvaro.

Incidents: Fernando Astobiza.

Real Sociedad de Fútbol C did not speculate in the slightest against relegated CD Cayón and although no one could take third place from the Txuri Urdin, they came off the hook with an overwhelming game in which the locals had nothing to do. Four goals in just a quarter of an hour completely undermined any attempt to compete by Cayón and the entire duel would be quite a struggle, since in the end there would be six goals, although it could well have been more. The best moment that the Cantabrians experienced happened before the start of the clash when Álex Bolado was honored for his ten years wearing the Gualdinegro uniform, but not even that would turn out well for them since Bolado later scored a goal in his own goal.

Racing Rioja CF – Burgos CF Promises (Sunday 15 at 12:00)

CD Ardoi – Arenas Club (Sunday 15 at 12:00)

Peña Sport FC – AD San ​​Juan (Sunday 15 at 12:00)

Rayo Cantabria – CD Laredo (Sunday 15 at 12:00)

Sestao River Club – CD Tropezón (Sunday 15 at 12:00)

Club Atlético Osasuna B – CD Izarra (Sunday 15 at 12:00)

SD Gernika Club – UD Mutilvera (Sunday 15 at 12:00)

Náxara CD – UD Logroñés B (Sunday 15 at 12:00)

Next day Group 2, Second RFEF

The group champion is promoted directly to the RFEF First Division and the next four classified will compete in the promotion phase.