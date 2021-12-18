Matches and results of Group 2, Second RFEF
Osasuna Promises 2 – Mutilvera 0
Osasuna: Darius; Iru, Mutilva, Iker Muñoz (Inach, 91 ‘), Eneko; Rabadán, Pablo Ibáñez, Aimar; Xabi Huarte (Jony, 69 ‘), Iker Benito and Joel (Soeiro, 82’).
Mutilvera: Ekiza; Aldave (Jhon, 46 ‘), Aguas, Collante, Sebas; Javi Briñol (Jon Erice, 66 ‘), Txus, Arana (Soroa, 77’); Losantos, Iván (Javi Martínez, 87 ‘) and Imanol (Beñat, 77’).
Goals: 1-0 (1 ‘): Joel. 2-0 (65 ‘): Xabi Huarte.
Referee: Carralero Calvo, Madrid school. Yellow to Iker Muñoz, Iker Benito, Rabadán, Xabi Huarte; Javi Briñol, Aguas and Araujo.
Incidents: Tajonar. Before about 300 spectators.
The rojillo subsidiary ends the year with a new victory, this time against a Mutilvera who stood up at the Tajonar facilities. The Navarrese derby had a very high pace at all times. The red box went ahead in the first minute of play with a great shot from Joel that surprised goalkeeper Ekiza. The locals were able to increase the rent shortly after with a direct free from Aimar that brushed the squad. After the break, Santi Castillejo’s pupils continued to dominate. Iker Benito, with a beautiful individual action, put an inspired Ekiza to the test who saved the second. However, in the 53rd minute, Xabi Huarte sentenced the contest with a good shot. Those from Mutilva sought the honor goal, but without success.
Náxara – Burgos Promesas (Saturday at 18:00)
CF Ardoi – AD San Juan (Saturday at 18:00)
Gernika – UD Logroñés B (Saturday at 18:30)
Cayón – Laredo (Sunday at 12:00)
Rayo Cantabria – Tropezón (Sunday at 3:45 pm)
Peña Sport – Real Sociedad C (Sunday at 16:00)
Racing Rioja – Arenas de Getxo (Postponed)
The meeting between Racing Rioja and Arenas has been postponed by the RFEF after confirming the presence of three positives for COVID-19 in the Rioja team’s squad.
Sestao River – Izarra (Postponed)
The match between Sestao River and Izarra has been postponed by the RFEF after detecting four positives for COVID-19 in the green and black squad.
Next round Group 2, Second RFEF
Burgos Promises – Racing Rioja (09/01/2022)
Arenas de Getxo – CF Ardoi (09/01/2022)
AD San Juan – Peña Sport (01/09/2022)
Real Sociedad C – Cayón (01/09/2022)
Laredo – Rayo Cantabria (01/09/2022)
Tropezón – Sestao River (01/09/2022)
Izarra – Osasuna Promises (01/09/2022)
Mutilvera – Gernika (01/09/2022)
UD Logroñés B – Náxara (09/01/2022)
