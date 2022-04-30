Matches and results of Group 1, Second RFEF

Union Adarve 2 – Arenteiro 1

Walkway: Guille; Gallardo, Salama, Maganto (Bruno 88′), Mayorga; Tellechea (Albur 88′), Llamas, Miñambres, Calleja (Julio Cidoncha 71′); Montejo, Goalkeeper (Nouaman 71′).

Arenteiro: Diego Garcia; Eimil, Vitra (Portela 85′), Pol Bueso, Joseca; Cross (Cassio 85′); Raúl (Joni 85′), Renan, Markitos, Pibe (Ger 46′); Sober (Sylla 46′).

Goals: 1-0 (5′): Mayorga, from a penalty. 2-0 (7′): Tellechea. 2-1 (39′): Renan, from a penalty.

Referee: Bouzas Laconti (Gran Canaria). Yellow to Flames, Montejo, Tellechea, Gallardo, Albur, Miñambres; Diego Garcia, Sobrido, Sylla and Renan. Red to visitor Pol Bueso (38′).

Incidents: Vicente del Bosque. About 300 spectators.

Very hard-fought victory for Adarve against an Arenteiro who, today, is capable of competing with the best. It didn’t matter that after seven minutes he was already losing 2-0, after goals from Mayorga, from the penalty spot, and Tellechea, clinching a loose ball in the area. Renan cut, even before the break, also from eleven meters, but that action would be detrimental to the team from Ourense, since Pol Bueso saw a red card for attacking a rival. After the break, the best chances were for the ‘wolves’, but the greens reached the final stretch very whole and also had their options. Diego Nogales’ men keep their pulse on Pontevedra and Fran Justo’s men will still have to add a point to ensure permanence, despite their great second round.

UP Langreo 2 – Compostela 1

Langreo: Adrian Tower; Cristian, Gonzalo, Alain, Alvaro Garcia; Lavsamba, Juan López (Dorian 71′); Jandro (Peli 71′), Jorge Hernández (Junior 64′), David Iglesias (Angelito 64′); Baker (Lobato 94′).

Compost it: Guillen Duck; Roque, Álvaro Casas, Guille Torres (Primo 46′), Salado; Roberto Baleato, Fer Beltrán (Saro 86′); Parapar (Samu 86′), Fer Beltrán, Pablo Antas, Rafa Mella (Josiño 46′); Paul Duran.

Goals: 1-0 (30′): Jandro. 1-1 (70′): Cousin. 2-1 (75′): Dorian.

Referee: Ojeda Beaumont (Riojan). Yellow to Juan López, Dorian, Gonzalo, Panadero; Guille Torres, Roque and Baleato.

Incidents: New Ganzabal. About 580 spectators.

Another defeat for a Compostela that had the opportunity to go to bed on Saturday in promotion promotion positions and the tenth victory of the championship for a Langreo that takes oxygen in its fight for permanence, with two days to go. Half an hour later, the first local goal came after a robbery by Lavsamba, with an opening towards Panadero, who assisted Jandro so that he beat Pato Guillén for the top corner. The first half ended with a counter by Jandro, but the pass from him to Jorge Hernández was intercepted by the Compostela defense before he could finish off. At the beginning of the second half, Pana was able to sentence but his shot at the long post crashed violently into the visiting goal post. He tied the ‘Compos’ after a center by Salado from the left, headed by Primo. Róber Robles’ reaction was to bring in Dorian, who three minutes later scored the winning goal by putting pressure on a faulty control by the Blue and White goalkeeper. With his interventions, the Uruguayan goalkeeper prevented Langre’s victory from being broader, on two occasions by Angelito, Panadero and Dorian.

Ceares 1 – Pontevedra 3

Cears: Kick; Edu García, David Blanco, Orviz, Héctor Zuazua, Cuesta (Varo 46′); Llerandi, Juáncar, Noé Fernández (Medori 67′); Prosi (Mario 90′), Óscar Fernández (Juan Cueto 86′).

Pontevedra: cacharón; Samuel Santos, Miguel Román (Martín Diz 79′), Víctor Vázquez, Samu Araujo; Alberto Rubio (Javi Rey 79′), Yelko Pino; Oier Calvillo, Brais Abelenda (Romay 68′), Álex González; Rufous (Charles 68′).

Goals: 0-1 (1′): Alex Gonzalez. 1-1 (73′): Oscar Fernandez. 1-2 (88′): Charlie. 1-3 (90′): Alex Gonzalez.

Referee: Sánchez Ingidua (Castilian Leonese). Yellow to Noé Fernández, Llerandi, Varo; Samu Araújo and Charles.

Incidents: The cross. About 500 spectators.

The leader suffered until the end against a hyper-motivated bottom team, who wanted to dedicate a victory to Joel Rionda, one of his most beloved partners, who died in a motorcycle accident in Sri Lanka. After an overwhelming minute of silence, the Lerezanos put the ball into play, took it to the right wing and, from there, Oier Calvillo crossed into the area so that Álex González headed the first goal into the net when barely sixteen seconds had elapsed. Óscar Fernández equalized late in the second half and it seemed that for the fourth consecutive day there was going to be a change in the head. But, in a heart-stopping ending, Charles once again put the garnets ahead with his nineteenth goal of the campaign and once again Álex González underpinned the ‘teyeros’ after a personal move.

Real Avilés – Leganés B (Sunday at 12:00)

Salamanca UDS – Palencia Cristo Atlético (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Navalcarnero – Bergantiños (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Arosa – Móstoles URJC (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Coruxo – Marino de Luanco (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Gymnastics Segovia – Llanera (Sunday at 6:00 p.m.)

Next day of Group 1, Second RFEF

Leganés B – Arosa (Sunday at 12:00)

Gymnastics Segovia – Palencia Cristo Atlético (Sunday at 12:00)

Móstoles URJC – UP Langreo (Sunday at 12:00)

Llanera – Coruxo (Sunday at 12:00)

Compostela – Ceares (Sunday at 12:00)

Marino de Luanco – Unión Adarve (Sunday at 12:00)

Pontevedra – Salamanca UDS (Sunday at 12:00)

Arenteiro – Navalcarnero (Sunday at 12:00)

Bergantiños – Real Avilés (Sunday at 12:00)