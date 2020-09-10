One of many novelties informed by Velasco Carballo on the press convention this Thursday morning is the contingency plan now that the nation goes by way of a fragile well being state of affairs. Though the arbitration crew is taking many measures to keep away from contagion amongst its workers, They’ve determined to attract up a plan C in case the variety of casualties could be very excessive and to have the ability to cowl all of the First and Second Division matches, avoiding the competitors from having to cease as a result of there aren’t sufficient referees.

The referee workers within the First Division is 20 referees (22 counting the 2 who solely perform their work within the VAR) and 22 (24) within the Second Division. Every referee can solely be appointed on the sector or within the VOR for matches of the class stay. If there have been a number of positives between one of many two templates, it might complicate the designations. For that reason, the CTA has developed a plan B and C. The B is about appointing two predominant referees and two assistants as reserve every day of First and Second to appropriate any downside.

And plan C, which might solely be carried out in distinctive conditions and through which Velasco Carballo has declared that he hopes to not arrive, It might be that First Division referees may whistle in Second if obligatory or vice versa, Second Division braids whistled in a class larger than their very own. A measure that will additionally have an effect on the VAR. “This measure has been proposed just for extraordinarily distinctive conditions and with the goal of avoiding the suspension of a match as a result of there are not any referees. We actually hope and belief that we by no means have to use them. We hope that that is by no means used. “.