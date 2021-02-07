The neighbors of El Palmar They demonstrated again yesterday morning in a caravan with a hundred cars that, with the slogan ‘Enough of robberies in El Palmar, we want security’, departed from the Murcian district towards the center of the city, until reaching the promenade Lieutenant Flomesta, in front of the City Hall.

As in the previous protest, called just 17 days ago, the neighbors wanted to show their “general malaise” due to the situation of insecurity that the district has suffered in recent years, as explained by Ceferino Alonso, spokesperson for the platform. Mayo No Me Callo, which is what promotes the march.

«The crimes have continued during these two weeks. Two boys cell phones were stolen in the middle of the street; they smashed the windows of eight cars on Avenida Primero de Mayo, and drug trafficking and consumption are runaway, “said Alonso.