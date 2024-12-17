85 films candidates to be among the five finalists for the Oscar for best international film and, for now, Only 15 have already passed the first major screening to be one of the nominees. Among them, unfortunately, there will not be Second prize directed by Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodriguezthe multi-award winning film with the Biznaga de Oro at the last Malaga Festival which is inspired by the story of the Granada indie rock group Los Planetas and that at the end of the 90s revolutionized the Spanish music scene. As it will not be The jockey of Luis Ortegacandidate for Argentina and with Ursula Corbero in its distribution.

But it won’t be until on Thursday, January 17, 2025 when we will know which are the finalists for the famous Hollywood Academy Awards statuette. For now, the shortlist has already included other powerful titles such as the French Emilia Perez directed by Jacques Audiardfilmed in Spanish and starring the Madrid actress Karla Sofia Gascónwhich has received the record number, for a film in the best comedy or musical section, of ten nominations at the Golden Globes.

Just like The seed of the sacred fig tree of Mohammad Rasoulof representing Germany, the animated feature film Flow, a world to save of Gints Zilbalodis coming from Latvia or I’m still here of Walter Salles for Brazil. And, be careful, there is also the production that represents Palestine, From Ground Zeroa collection of 22 short films shot in Gaza. Finally, remember that the awards ceremony for the 97th edition of the Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025 and that in the last edition it was nominated by Spain The snow society of Juan Antonio Bayona.

This is the list of the 15 films of the shortlist for best international film.

GERMANY – ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig Tree’, by Mohammad Rasoulof

BRAZIL – ‘I’m still here’, by Walter Salles

CANADA – ‘Universal Language’, by Matthew Rankin

DENMARK – ‘The Girl with the Needle’, by Magnus von Horn

FRANCE – ‘Emilia Pérez’, by Jacques Audiard

IRELAND – ‘Kneecap’, by Rich Peppiatt

ICELAND – ‘Touch’, by Baltasar Kormákur

ITALY – ‘Vermiglio’, by Maura Delpero

LATVIA – ‘Flow, a world to save’, by Gints Zilbalodis

NORWAY – ‘The Tutoring (Armand)’, by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

PALESTINE – ‘From Ground Zero’, by VV. AA.

CZECH REPUBLIC – ‘Waves’, by Jirí Mádl

UNITED KINGDOM – ‘Secrets of a Crime’ (Santosh), by Sandhya SENEGAL – ‘Dahomey’, by Mati Diop

SENEGAL – ‘Dahomey’, by Mati Diop

THAILAND – ‘How to Become a Millionaire Before Grandma Dies’, by Pat Boonnitipat

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.