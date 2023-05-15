The presidential and legislative elections in Turkey, held on Sunday, May 14, will be defined by ballot. The current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the support of 49.51% of the electorate, while his rival, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, achieved 44.88%. A scenario that leads the country to a second round on May 28, as confirmed by the Electoral Commission. The result marks a milestone: for the first time, Erdogan has failed to win in a single round in the presidential elections in which he has participated.

Türkiye will go to a second round of the presidential elections. More than 60 million Turks went to the polls on Sunday May 14 to decide whether current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should continue in office or whether Kemal Kiliçdaroglu would take over.

The results took time to consolidate due to the narrow difference that separated Erdogan from the desired 50% of the vote, so the count lasted until Monday. Finally, the electoral authority confirmed that Erdogan got the 49.51% of the voteswhile its main rival, Kiliçdaroglu, received the 44.88% of scrutiny. An unprecedented scenario for Erdogan in the presidential contests and that keeps Turkey’s political future in suspense.

The second presidential round will take place on Sunday, May 28, a date that has symbolic significance as it marks the anniversary of the largest popular protest movement that shook the government in 2003.

Election officials count ballot papers at a polling station in Istanbul on May 14, 2023, following the closure of polling stations for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey. AFP – OZAN KOSE

During election day, uncertainty and tension seized millions of voters while the results were the subject of an intense battle of figures. Both Erdogan and Kiliçdaroglu urged their supporters to stand firm until the end of the count.

The opponent called on his observers not to abandon the polls, declaring on Twitter: “We will not sleep tonight.” For his part, the acting president published a message on that social network asking his supporters to “stay close to the polls, no matter what.”

Decisive elections for a country in crisis

The presidential and legislative elections in Turkey took place against a backdrop of political and economic crisis, as well as devastation from an earthquake that hit the south-east of the country in February. The election campaign proved particularly difficult for President Erdogan, who faced a broad opposition coalition led by Kiliçdaroglu.

Kemal Kiliçdaroglu and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to the ballot on May 28, 2023. © Studio Graphique FMM

Erdogan ran in the elections as a candidate for the Popular Alliance, made up of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Action Party (MHP). Although he has the support of 30% of unconditional voters, the president has made multiple campaign promises aimed at new voters such as women and youth. In addition, he promised to increase pensions, build houses and reduce the energy bill.

The candidate president has also attacked his opponents, whom he accuses —among other things— of being linked to the “terrorists” of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The president’s main rival, Kiliçdaroglu is a 74-year-old economist and candidate for the Republican People’s Party (CHP), founded by the father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The opponent led a six-party coalition that has vowed to abandon the presidential system introduced in 2018 and return to a strict separation of powers, as well as restore a parliamentary system in which executive power rests with a prime minister chosen by parliament. He also promised an independent judiciary and the release of many political prisoners.

News in development…