Draisaitl and Kahun come under pressure with Edmonton



Edmonton The Edmonton Oilers around the German ice hockey professionals Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun have also lost their second play-off game in the NHL. The end in the first round threatens.

The German ice hockey professionals Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun are threatened with an early end in the playoffs of the North American NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Due to the 0-1 defeat after extra time against the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers are 2-0 down in the best-of-seven series after their second home defeat. Games three and four take place at the Jets.

The fact that Draisaitl remained without a scorer point for the second time in a row is the third time this season. The native of Cologne was not lucky in his four shots, but Kahun could not intervene decisively either. On the other side, Paul Stastny scored the winning goal.

Philipp Grubauer and the Colorado Avalanche, on the other hand, are only one victory away from making it into the second round. The Denver team prevailed 5-1 at the St. Louis Blues and led the series 3-0. The 29-year-old goalkeeper saved 31 shots.

The Boston Bruins also need another win. They beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 and lead the series 3-1. The Carolina Hurricanes, on the other hand, were beaten 4: 5 by the Nashville Predators, who were thus able to shorten to 1: 2.

