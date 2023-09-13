The Singapore GP which will take place this weekend on the renovated Marina Bay track has been modified in the third sector by eliminating the double passage under the “Harbour front” grandstand, replaced by a straight which will increase the pace of the track. Ferrari’s objective is to maintain a high level of competitiveness of the SF-23 even on tracks like this, which are decidedly difficult for its dynamic and aerodynamic characteristics. This is the essential condition to be able to aspire to second position in the standings, now occupied by Mercedes. The possibility of bridging this gap will objectively not only depend on the specific performances of the SF-23 in the eight races between now and the end of the season, but also on the competitiveness of its direct opponents, namely Mercedes and Aston Martin. The characteristics of each of the next eight tracks, including Singapore, may therefore make it more or less difficult for Ferrari to achieve its objective. It is therefore worth analyzing them one by one and understanding who on paper among Red Bull’s three rivals will have the most advantage