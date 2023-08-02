Perez is not doing too bad at all, because according to Marko second place is quite an achievement.

Max Verstappen started last weekend in Belgium in sixth place, but still managed to win convincingly. Sergio Perez again had to acknowledge his superior in the Dutch driver, but that is not a punishment at all.

Second place behind Verstappen

According to Helmut Marko, Sergio has woken up from his dream. He dreamed of becoming champion after a few good races. However, you cannot call the Mexican consistent. And that is Max: he drives everyone to pieces one race after the other. The Dutchman is unmatchable and cheerfully waves everyone away.

Sergio was in front when Max overtook him. After that, the driver was put 22 seconds behind. That is a large margin, especially when you consider that they use the same equipment. But according to Helmut that is no shame, he says record on Motorsport.com.

Max is Max and he is special

A second place is therefore no disgrace at the moment. In fact, according to the Austrian, that is now a victory in Formula 1.

Difficult

See, every driver competes to win. Otherwise you wouldn’t be able to race in the highest racing class. And Sergio is seriously good, but not as good as Max. Helmut is quite clear about this and says that you must be able to psychologically accept that someone else everywhere better at it. Ouch, that must hurt. But the truth is hard and you better accept it than cling to your dreams that remain dreams.

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner agrees with de Helmut. He complements by saying that Sergio should just do his own thing and perform to the max. If no drama will take place with Max (falling in front of a tram, slipping on a banana peel, etc.) he simply has no chance.

This article ‘Second place behind Verstappen is now a victory’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#place #Verstappen #victory #days