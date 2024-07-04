Second pink bow in the Rossi house

Another great news for Valentino Rossithis time in a context far from the world of motors: the “Doctor”just over two years after the birth of her firstborn Giulietta, he will become a father again.

The announcement was made by the nine-time MotoGP world champion himself with a sweet post published on his social profiles that portrays him in the company of his daughter and mother, the model Francesca Sofia Novello.

Rossi, wearing a white doctor’s coat and a stethoscope, listens to her mother’s belly together with his little girl: “It’s definitely a girl Doctor! Franci is pregnant, we are expecting another girl”. This is the short but fun announcement while waiting for the arrival of another little girlwhich marks another sweet chapter in the story between Rossi and his beloved, with the two having met when #46 was still competing in MotoGP and she was a beach umbrella girl.