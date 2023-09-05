Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2023 – 12:02

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Tuesday, 5, that the world is going through a “second phase” of its disinflation process after the pandemic. This stage, he explained, is characterized by the need for an additional effort to reduce core inflation, with a sacrifice rate of the economy also potentially higher. “We have this last mile last mile, which is happening in several places around the world and, in Brazil, there is also the last mile. I think it’s important to persevere, because, if you don’t persevere at this moment, it could cause the inflationary process to return”, he said, at an event organized by the Julius Baer Group in the morning, in São Paulo.

With lower inflation and the need for an additional sacrifice in the economy to promote final convergence to the target, Campos Neto believes that society is starting to discuss whether it is ideal to make these sacrifices to bring inflation to the target.

“It’s natural that, when you get to that point, society and the political class begin to question what level of sacrifice you want to make to reach the goal,” said Campos Neto.

Earlier, the BC president repeated again that the pandemic caused a sharp increase in demand for goods, which has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic trend.

For Campos Neto, this explains in part the persistent inflation in the world, since the production of goods consumes more energy. He also repeated that the fiscal and monetary policy response to the pandemic has been “very intense” worldwide.

Tax policy makes process difficult

The president of the Central Bank also said that the world’s monetary authorities are making the necessary adjustments to pursue the last stage of the disinflation process, but fiscal policy continues to make the process difficult. “The monetary part made the adjustment or is doing it, but the fiscal part, not so much”, he said.

For Campos Neto, growth in the United States, for example, has remained strong due to the expansionist fiscal policy. With the expected drop in spending in 2024 and the increase in interest rates promoted by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), the president of the Central Bank claims that there may be a “contracted” slowdown next year.

Regarding interest adjustments in the world, he pointed out that, unlike Brazil, the developed world had not tested its target system before the pandemic. After the crisis, even developed central banks preferred to conduct monetary policy as emerging markets, raising interest rates further to avoid losing credibility, he said.

“What the crisis showed is that the developed world began to feel like an emerging world, thinking that maybe it would be better to raise interest rates a little more, because, if it has to stop and then come back, it will lose credibility”, stated Campos Neto.