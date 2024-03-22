













Second part of the first season of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a reveals a new trailer and promotional art









NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a surprised us with an anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures in winter 2023, and although it had several difficulties that delayed the chapters, the installment will return soon and details have already been revealed.

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a revealed a new teaser that allowed us to see two animations. The classic and mysterious one with white outlines and the normal one that showed us the faces of the characters that join the odyssey in a decadent post-apocalyptic world.

So the action and the mystery unfold again intensely but with caution. Also, so that we can wait more eagerly, The official X platform of the series published a beautiful visual.

The visual is starring the protagonists, in this we can see 2B and N.9 lying on the ground in a kind of rest. The silver hair gives more light to the image that contrasts with the black clothing of the characters.

The image also adds 2B's pretty face half-uncovered and a sword with an elegant hilt. The couple's journey through diverse scenarios – but all wonderful – will continue and while we wait for more details, we can content ourselves with the official previews.

Where can I watch Nier: Automata?

NieR: Automata It is available both in the Crunchyroll catalog in Latam and in the Prime Video catalog for the United States.

Veil here.Remember that the first part of the first season consisted of twelve chapters.

Remember that the original delivery in video game format It's an RPG by PlatinumGames and was published by Square Enix. In addition, it is a title available for several platforms (PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch).

