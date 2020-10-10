Because of Corona, expectations are still at a low level. Commerzbank sees new dynamism in car groups. By Wolfgang Ehrensberger

Next week, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, the first major US institutes, will present their interim reports for the third fiscal quarter. In Germany, SAP started the reporting season in the DAX two weeks later, with individual companies reporting advance figures in the days before. Deutsche Post provided a foretaste. The DAX group is a winner of the Corona crisis and has raised its profit targets after a jump in earnings in the third quarter.

Commerzbank expects the profit development of the individual DAX companies to be very different. “While the results for the corona losers from tourism or aviation were also very poor in the third quarter, things are looking very good for the corona winners from the e-commerce and logistics sectors,” explains Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer.

“Otherwise, it is noticeable that car sales were surprisingly strong in the third quarter, mainly due to increasing demand from China.” In the second quarter, the first quarter in which the effects of the Corona crisis were fully felt, the profits of the DAX companies collapsed by around 35 percent. “We expect a minus of 20 percent for the third quarter. The worst should be behind us,” says Krämer. “You can see that in the fact that analysts have not lowered their estimates for the profits for 2020 as a whole in the past few months.”

Too much skepticism?

With many DAX and MDAX companies there is scope for positive surprises, also because the expectations are still too pessisimistic in some cases. As an example, Commerzbank cites the chemical company BASF in a study. After the figures for the second quarter, which exceeded expectations, the analysts’ estimates for the pre-tax profit for the full year should have been increased by four percent. Instead they fell by two percent by consensus.

The situation is similar at Conti or Siemens. These low expectations increased the chances that some companies’ results in the third quarter were surprisingly good, also because the economy is still on the recovery path. At Deutsche Post, the positive numbers meanwhile caused a jump in prices. The logistics group is benefiting from the flourishing online trade.

Post boss Frank Appel is also counting on flourishing Christmas business with the higher profit target for 2020. For the full year he expects an operating profit (EBIT) between 4.1 and 4.4 billion euros. Previously, the forecast was between 3.5 and 3.8 billion euros (2019: 4.1 billion euros).