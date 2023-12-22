A second nuclear reactor of the Yongbyon complex, in the center of North Korea appears to be operational. The alarm comes from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), less than a month after the alert for an increase in activity levels in the plants.

Only yesterday, after the launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened a nuclear attack in case of “provocations” with “atomic weapons”.

In April the '38 North' project, a US think tank, reported that Pyongyang was close to completing the construction of a new reactor. In October the IAEA reported “construction activity” at a nuclear reactor and “indications of the operation of uranium enrichment centrifuge sites.”. Now the director general Rafael Grossi has announced that “more recent observations indicate that the water discharged is hot”, a fact “compatible with the current ongoing start-up of the Light Water Reactor (LWR), a process that takes time” .

“Without access to the sites, the Agency cannot confirm its operational status,” he stressed, warning that, “like any other nuclear reactor, an LWR can produce plutonium.” “We do not have sufficient information on the safety of the LWR to make an assessment – he said – Further development of North Korea's nuclear program, including the construction and operation of the LWR, presupposes a violation of Security Council resolutions of the United Nations”.

The request to Pyongyang is to “fully comply with its obligations under Security Council resolutions, rapidly cooperate with the Agency in the full and effective implementation of the Safeguards Agreements of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and resolve all open issues” .