Second notice for Andrés Roemer. Another arrest warrant weighs on the writer and communicator accused of rape for him to go before the Mexican courts and the search request has been made to Interpol, although it is known where he is. The attorney general of Mexico City, Ernestina Godoy, has indicated that they are preparing the procedures to request his extradition to Israel, a country where he has taken refuge from justice. From Israel, the fugitive said a few days ago that he had learned of the legal process against him from the media. But he has not appeared.

The communicator and founder of the City of Ideas is accused of two violations and the Prosecutor’s Office has several open investigations against him for crimes of sexual harassment and abuse. On May 5, a judge requested his arrest for the first time, since the crimes of which he is accused are serious. It is possible to think that he may flee from justice or repeat his criminal conduct, so that preventive jail can be issued while the legal process is developing. The first has already happened. Roemer is in Israel, a country with which he has ties, given his Jewish origin. Mexico does not have an extradition agreement with Israel, which makes it a favorite destination for many fugitives from justice. The communicator, who until the scandal broke out was conducting an outreach program on one of Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s radio stations, ADN 40, has the accounts frozen by mandate of the Financial Investigation Unit (UIF).

And the second fear, that he repeats his crimes, is not negligible either. From Israel came the latest accusations of a woman who said she was harassed in a bar. Up to 60 women have confessed to having been victims in one way or another by Roemer, who carried out the same violent pattern with all of them: he taunted them with promises of work and success and led them to the basement of his house to talk about it all. There, behind closed doors, he launched his strategy of abuse. Several of the victims dared to report to the Prosecutor’s Office, which started the current procedure. The same ones who recently wrote a letter to the Israeli ambassador in Mexico to warn of the danger that Roemer’s presence in that country entails and to help with the extradition. The diplomat, Zvi Tal, promised to do so.

The accused pleaded not guilty in statements to this newspaper in February. That he had never raped anyone, he said. He blamed the scandal on a business plot against him. But his name had already sounded when Mexico passed his particular Me too, many months before. It barely touched her skin. It was the dancer Itzel Schnaas who blew up the reputation that over the years had given Roemer privileged positions in the public sphere. Schnaas posted a video in which he recounted his unpleasant experience in that basement. The other confessions fell like dominoes.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke about the case this morning at the request of a journalist. He has no information on that matter, he said, and has sent the prosecution news interest in the case. The attorney general, Ernestina Godoy, very awaiting the investigation, according to the defense lawyer of the victims, did mention it this Friday, along with a report on the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office regarding gender violence. The official has advocated for impunity to fall and asked women to report it, something that is still heroic in the country. Godoy has indicated that the extradition of Roemer to Israel will be requested, “under the principle of international reciprocity.” And he added: “We will not allow crimes committed against girls, adolescents and adult women to go unpunished.”

