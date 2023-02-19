Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency – After a long wait of three years due to the pandemic, Carnival returns to Brazil in all its splendor. In Sao Paulo, the second night of parades with tens of thousands of people, including locals and visitors, eager to celebrate Carnival at the Anhembi Sambadrome. The 14 schools have paraded with their spectacular costumes full of color and brightness and have been judged in 10 different categories. The federal government of Brazil expects 46 million people to celebrate Carnival in the country until February 22.-Editorial-









