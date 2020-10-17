One person died and at least ten were injured as a result of the second missile strike on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, reports RIA News…

Representatives of the local police reported to the agency’s correspondents.

It is known that the second rocket fell in the Kapazsky district of the city. A funnel with a large number of twisted pieces of metal formed at the impact site. Moreover, the funnel itself is smaller than the one that remained at the site of a more powerful explosion in the center of Ganja.

According to preliminary data, one person died and at least ten were injured. Several houses were completely destroyed as a result of the impact.

At the same time, the main forces of rescuers are currently concentrated in the city center.

On the night of October 17, the Azerbaijani authorities announced a missile strike on the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir. According to the Republican Ministry of Defense, the cities were shelled from Armenian territory. The representative of the Armenian defense department, in turn, denied this information.

Earlier it was reported that the death toll in the shelling of Ganja had increased to 12 people. More than 40 people were injured.