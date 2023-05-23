Denunciations of corruption in the government of President Luis Arce accumulate in Bolivia and have been used as an argument in the fight with Evo Morales, with whom the current president disputes the dominance of the left political field in the country.

The most recent blow came last week when Juan Santos Cruz, who had just left the Ministry of Environment and Waters due to allegations of corruption, was arrested.

A former adviser to him denounced that Santos, a former peasant leader in the department of Pando, asked for bribes of up to 30% of the value of irrigation projects. The then minister would have pocketed the equivalent of US$ 2.7 million and with that money he would have bought two farms, a refrigerator and 27 houses on behalf of relatives.

Santos had resigned as minister days before being arrested. At the time, he claimed that he did not want to “smear” Arce’s management and said he was the victim of a “media attack by the radical right and internal enemies”.

Last year, the then Minister of Rural Development and Land, Edwin Characayo, had been arrested while he was still in charge. The police caught him, in recordings and photos, receiving more than US$20,000 on a central street in La Paz as a bribe to issue an agrarian title for a company. Characayo was prosecuted and months later sentenced to eight years in prison.

In just two and a half years, the Arce government has already seen four ministers leave their posts after accusations of irregularities. In addition to Santos and Characayo, Wilson Cáceres, who preceded Characayo in the Ministry of Rural Development and Land, and Adrián Quelca, who was in the Education portfolio, also left.

Although the two jailed former ministers have links with the social organizations and unions that make up the ruling Socialism Movement (MAS) party, the latter is trying to disassociate itself from the scandals of the Arce government. The party, chaired by Morales (Bolivian president between 2006 and 2019), declared that it no longer “supports” the current government.

The former president himself, whose government was also marked by allegations of corruption, has sought to distance himself from his political godson. “Corruption scandals show that there is no justice or transparency. I am very sorry that timely measures were not taken to prevent and combat an evil that causes much damage,” Morales wrote on Twitter.

During the appointment of Rubén Méndez as the new Minister of the Environment and Water, Arce alleged that “there is no tolerance for corruption, there is no tolerance for influence peddling of any kind in our government” and that the cases denounced “do not consistent with the revolutionary conduct” of the Bolivian government.

“We ask the ministers, the different public institutions, the press to denounce these events so that [os responsáveis] be punished and censured with the full weight of the law,” he added.

However, the Bolivian population, which suffers from other problems, such as fuel shortages, does not seem to believe in Arce’s speech: in a survey by the newspaper Página Siete, almost 60% of participants said that their government is tolerant of corruption.

The Arce administration is also under investigation for other scandals, such as the allegation that it donated a pick-up truck that had been stolen in Chile to an agrarian union. Another stolen vehicle in the neighboring country was being used by the Chamber of Deputies.

The MAS itself has in recent months denounced cases of corruption in the state-owned Campos Fiscais de Petróleo de Bolivia (YPFB, by its Spanish acronym) and in the Road Administration of Bolivia (ABC).