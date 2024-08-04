The Guardian: Second migrant hotel attacked in UK

A second hotel housing migrants seeking asylum has been attacked in the UK. reportsThe Guardian.

Police said a large group of people were throwing objects, smashing windows, setting fires and attacking officers around the Holiday Inn in Tamworth. One officer was injured.

Earlier, far-right activists in Rotherham, UK, stormed the Holiday Inn hotel and attempted to set it on fire.

On July 29, in the English city of Southport, a 17-year-old teenager attacked a dance studio with a knife. As a result of the incident, three children died. Amid rumors that the criminal was a Muslim, pogroms and protests against the influx of migrants began in Britain.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the mass riots banditry and stressed that those involved would regret their actions.