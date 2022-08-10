“The Italy of equestrian sports continues to celebrate in Herning for the second medal obtained today in the Paradressage at the World Championships being held in Denmark”. Fise makes it known from his website. “After the bronze in this morning’s Vaulting, to conquer a silver medal, in the individual technical test of Grade I, was the queen of the blue paradressage Sara Morganti. Riding the companion of many successes Royal Delight, Morganti obtained a percentage of the 78,393. A great satisfaction for the Italian rider and for all the staff “.

“The pair Morganti / Royal Delight, in fact, is in the third consecutive world championship after Caen 2014 and Tryon 2018 and together they have already won a silver and gold in the World Equestrian Games in France, two golds in those of Tryon, two bronzes on the occasion of the last Paralympics in Tokyo, and an endless series of continental medals. To win gold by a whisker (only 124 hundredths of a percentage point) was the Latvian Richards Snikus on King of the Dance (78.535%). Bronze for Irishman Michael Murphy on Clever Boy (74.143%) “.

“In today’s Grade I Individual Championship, however, another great satisfaction for Italy arrived: the excellent performance of the other blue in the rectangle. We are talking about Carola Semperboni on Paul. The Italian rider has scored the percentage of 72.107, closing with a good seventh place. Tomorrow it will be the turn of the other two blue: Francesca Salvadè on Oliver Vitz in Grade III and Federica Sileoni on Burberry in Grade V “.

“Sara Morganti is always a certainty. And today she proved it once again. Winning a medal in a World Championship is always a great satisfaction, doing it several times with the same horse with which you have built a beautiful feeling in several years is even more satisfying “says i – said the President of the Italian Sports Federation Equestrian, Marco Di Paola, from the Herning World Championships celebrating the silver in the athlete’s paradressage – To me, as President of the federation, I just have to congratulate these fantastic athletes, horses, amazons and riders, but also with all the technicians who are always capable of giving us great emotions “.