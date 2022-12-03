Home page World

Catherine Reikowski

Indonesia, Cianjur after the November 21 earthquake: Several houses are damaged in the village of Suka Mulya. © Achmad Ibrahim/AP/dpa-Bildfunk

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia’s Java island – an earthquake of similar magnitude killed 331 people two weeks ago.

Java/Jakarta (Indonesia) – The severe earthquake in Indonesia that killed 331 people was just two weeks ago, and many people are still homeless. Indonesia’s Java island has again been hit by an earthquake. At 5.7, it was even slightly stronger than the last earthquake, which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The Indonesian weather agency, unlike the US weather agency, even spoke of an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4. The tremors were also felt in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, AFP journalists reported.

Floods in Indonesia after heavy rains

At the same time, parts of the country are under water because heavy rains caused flooding on Friday evening. Hundreds of homes in Baleendah and Dayeuhkolot districts have been inundated by Citarum River floods, which ranged from 50 centimeters to a meter high.

Indonesia, Bandung: In the boat through the Citarum River floods in Dayeuhkolot, Bandung Regency, Indonesia. © Algi Febri Sugita/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa-Bildfunk

New earthquake in Indonesia – extent of damage still unknown

The center of the 5.7-magnitude tremor was 18 kilometers southeast of the city of Banjar in West Java province, the US Earthquake Monitor (USGS) said on Saturday. There are no reports of casualties or major damage.

According to the authorities, the earthquake on November 21 killed 331 people and injured thousands more. Because of Indonesia’s location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common in the Southeast Asian country. (kat/AFP)