From Wednesday Ireland will go into another lockdown. Except for necessary shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets, all shops close.

DUBLIN taz | Christmas should be beautiful in Ireland. Therefore, action must be taken now so that the coronavirus does not get completely out of control in December, said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). This time the coalition government followed the recommendation.

From Wednesday at midnight, Ireland will be the first EU country to enter a new lockdown. The government imposed the highest level 5 in the fight against the pandemic for six weeks. People have to stay at home, visits to neighbors or friends are forbidden, only the necessary businesses such as pharmacies or grocery stores remain open. Museums, galleries, theaters and cinemas will have to close, as will swimming pools and fitness studios. Restaurants and pubs are only allowed to sell outside the home. Meetings in the open air are also prohibited, and fresh air is only allowed within three miles of your home. Anyone who violates this must expect heavy fines.

Nphet had already recommended the measures two weeks ago, but Dublin rejected them outraged at the time. In view of the numbers, a U-turn has now been made. On Monday there were 1,031 new cases, there are now 51,000 in total, more than 1,800 people have died of Covid-19 – in a population of just under five million. The aim is to reduce the reproduction value R below one. It is currently 1.4.

The schools, however, should remain open. They are “safe places for children,” said Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The teachers union doesn’t think so. Secretary General John Boyle said the government’s handling of the crisis was chaotic. “Will parents put their children on the school bus? Will pregnant women or teachers with health problems go to work? ”You only have a good week until the end of the autumn break to find answers.

Another lockdown costs

A teacher brought it to her in a letter Irish Times sarcastically to the point: He invited couples to celebrate their wedding in his school, because there are no restrictions. You are allowed to invite 300 guests, there is no need for distance or masks. According to the official regulations, only 25 guests are allowed at weddings, distance and masks are required.

The new lockdown costs hundreds of millions of euros. According to the budget for 2021, which was presented last week, the government will borrow at least 19 billion euros to fight the coronavirus and help the economy get back on its feet. It is the largest budget ever passed in Ireland.

However, critics accuse the government of reacting in a bumbling manner to the pandemic. To date, they have neither set up a comprehensive system of corona tests nor recommended wearing masks at an early stage. The politicians hide behind the scientists to justify their measures – except once two weeks ago when they disregarded the recommendation to tighten the measures. The fact that they now had to turn around damages confidence in politics even more.

Not a single woman has a say

Columnist Fintan O’Toole also stated that not a single woman was involved in the decisions. The seven politicians of the Corona Committee are advised by four scientists – all men, although there are enough qualified women available.

If the restrictions of level 5 bear fruit and can be reduced to level 3 on December 1st as planned, tens of thousands of emigrants will come home to celebrate Christmas with the family. A new lockdown should then be due from January 1st.