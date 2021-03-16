W.If FC Bayern were to be eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16, Lazio would have to win, score at least four goals and ideally not concede a goal. There are many factors that speak against it, but two in particular: With coach Hansi Flick, Munich has not lost one of 15 games in the Champions League (14 wins, one draw).

And with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Munich only conceded four goals twice in the Champions League. The last time in April 2017 against Real Madrid. However, the game lasted 120 minutes at the time – and three of the four goals came in overtime.

This Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Sky) there is actually nothing speaking for the Romans in the second leg of the second round in Munich. The burden of the first leg, in which they were presented in their own stadium and defeated 1: 4, seems too great. But at least news has now spread that should at least not worsen their chances: Neuer may not even be in the goal.

The day before the game, Hansi Flick announced that Manuel Neuer and Kingsley Coman’s stakes were on the brink. The goalkeeper suffers from a mild cold, the winger a muscle problem. Because Neuer still completed an indoor training session on Tuesday, Flick did not want to commit himself yet. “I won’t say anything about the lineup today.”

“I won’t let myself be persuaded either”

But then there were enough other topics that Flick should comment on at the press conference. One answer was particularly interesting. It was about Alexander Nübel, the goalkeeper who could step in for Neuer. He plays less often than he was allegedly contractually assured when he moved from FC Schalke to Bayern last summer.

When a reporter asked Flick whether he had received the announcement within the club that he had to use Nübel in a certain number of games, Flick shook his head: “I don’t know any clauses that the players have in the contracts. I don’t know the players’ contracts. “

And then he said something that gave a glimpse into the internal discussions that are currently being held in Munich: “I’m there to make decisions about who plays and who doesn’t. This is my task. I won’t let myself be persuaded either. “