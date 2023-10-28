Six goals, even more chances, a strange long-range shot – but no winner: Kaiserslautern and HSV give each other nothing in the top game of the second division.

Full commitment: In the 3-3 draw, the Kaiserslautern and HSV players gave each other nothing. Image: dpa

Dhe Hamburger SV missed out on a return to a direct promotion spot in the 2nd Bundesliga. Coach Tim Walter’s team managed to win 3:3 (1:2) at 1. FC Kaiserslautern after a two-goal deficit, but could fall back to fourth place on Sunday.

Robert Glatzel with his seventh and eighth goals of the season (10th, 65th) and Miro Muheim (73rd) from more than 50 meters after a major mistake by goalkeeper Julian Krahl saved the North Germans at least one point. Meanwhile, Kaiserslautern once again lost what they thought was a certain victory after goals from Boris Tomiak (13th), Marlon Ritter (24th) and Terrence Boyd (54th). Last week, after a 3-0 lead, the Red Devils lost 3-4 in Düsseldorf.

HSV got into the game well, Bakery Jatta prepared the opening goal. After the Palatinate equalized, Jonas Meffert was unlucky with a header that hit the crossbar (21′). But Hamburg once again revealed weaknesses in defense. Ritter’s goal was preceded by an error by Dennis Hadzikadunic.

After the substitution, Boyd added for the hosts. But Glatzel’s goal brought HSV back into the game. Krahl helped to equalize by completely misjudging a long ball from Muheim. In the final phase, Kaiserslautern missed two great chances to win.