The second launch of Japan's new H3 heavy-duty launch vehicle was successful. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced this on Saturday, February 17.

The 53-meter rocket was launched from the Tanegashima Cosmodrome in Kagoshima Prefecture at 03:22 Moscow time. The agency broadcast the launch on its page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The rocket carries the VEP-4 apparatus for testing the mechanism for separating the payload from the carrier and two mini-satellites for remote sensing

It is clarified that after the rocket entered Earth's orbit, a small satellite was separated as usual.

The H3 rocket is a new generation heavy rocket. It was being developed as a successor to the H-2A, which has been flying since the 2000s and gives Japan the capability to fly into space.

The first attempt to launch the H3 heavy-duty launch vehicle took place on March 7 last year. The launch vehicle's mission was to launch the Daichi 3 optical satellite (ALOS-3) into orbit. It is designed to monitor natural disasters. The launch was postponed several times due to weather conditions. During the flight, due to a problem in the ignition system, the second stage engine did not turn on and the command to self-destruct was transmitted to the rocket.

The relaunch was scheduled for February 13, but it was postponed to the 15th after problems were identified in the flight control system. On February 15, weather conditions interfered. An attempt to launch the rocket on February 17 failed due to an electronics failure.