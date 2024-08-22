London.– The diamond was so large that it obscured the face of Botswana’s president when he picked it up for a closer inspection on Thursday.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi smiled as he lifted the diamond, a 2,492-carat stone that is the largest diamond unearthed in more than a century and the second-largest ever found, according to Vancouver-based mining operator Lucara, which owns the mine where it was found.

According to mining companies and experts, this exceptional discovery could restore the shine to the natural diamond mining industry.

The diamond was discovered in the same relatively small mine in northeastern Botswana that has produced some of the largest such stones on record. Such gemstones typically appear as a result of volcanic activity.

“All the stars aligned for that volcanic eruption, and the conditions were perfect,” said Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst.

The rough diamond is large enough to fit in the palm of an adult’s hand and weighs more than a kilo and a half, but its value is still unclear. The appraisal process could take months, according to Zimnisky.

Still, the diamond is likely to sell for tens of millions of dollars, he added. The discovery is likely to be a boost not only for the diamond industry but also for Botswana, whose economy relies heavily on diamond exports.

“Big diamonds sell small ones,” Zimnisky said.

Thanks to the evolution of technology, such giant stones are no longer just a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Lucara saw an opportunity in Botswana when it unearthed large quantities of small but rough stones that looked like “chewed glass,” said William Lamb, the company’s chief executive. It was a sign that larger diamonds were likely being crushed in the mining process.

“A diamond is hard and cannot be scratched, but it is actually very easy to break,” Mr Lamb said.

The company has set its sights on finding larger gems, seeking revenue rather than volume, Mr. Lamb said, holding a resin copy of one of his early trophies: a stone a quarter the size of his business card.

Advanced X-ray technology, coupled with a more refined crushing process to separate precious gems from slabs of rock, has allowed Lucara to set and break multiple records for unearthing large gems. In 2015, the company discovered a 1,109-carat diamond, and in 2019, it found a 1,758-carat black diamond. The latest discovery is its largest find to date, and second only to the Cullinan Diamond, the world’s largest diamond find, discovered in South Africa in 1905.

The Cullinan was gifted to the British royal family and carved from nine separate stones, some of which are now part of the Crown Jewels.

The latest discovery is likely to be sold and cut into smaller gems and become part of a luxury brand’s collection, as was the case with Lucara’s previous two large finds.

The diamond industry has recently gone through a volatile few years, during which it has had to compete with technological threats such as lab-produced diamonds. For a country like Botswana, these threats are particularly acute, as diamonds account for 80% of the country’s exports.

The supply of lab-grown diamonds has increased 10-fold since 2018, according to a recent report released by consulting group BCG. Retailers have been attracted by the higher profit margins that manufactured gems yield rather than mined ones, while consumers are drawn to larger, clearer cuts that command lower prices, the report said.

However, mining company Lucara is undeterred and continues to dig in the hope of finding the largest diamond yet.

“We think we can eclipse the Cullinan,” Lamb said.