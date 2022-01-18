Home page politics

divide

Two journalists have been killed in a short space of time in violence-torn Mexico. (Archive image) © Jair Cabrera Torres/dpa

According to Reporters Without Borders, Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists. Two media workers have been killed in the country within a few days. The background is unclear.

Tijuana – For the second time in the new year, a journalist has been killed in Mexico. Photojournalist Margarito Martínez was shot dead while leaving his home in Tijuana on Monday, according to initial reports by his wife and media he works for.

The 49-year-old had taken photos for several local and international media in the northwestern Mexican city on the border with the United States, especially for reports on crime. Criminal gangs are active in Tijuana, smuggling drugs and migrants into the United States and kidnapping people.

Quarrel with a neighbor?

The background to the fact was initially unclear. According to colleagues, Martínez had had trouble with a person believed to be involved in drug trafficking. One of Martínez’s employers, Zeta magazine, reported a dispute with a neighbor. Just a week earlier, José Luis Gamboa, the director of an online portal, was killed in the eastern Mexican city of Veracruz – reportedly with a stabbing weapon. Even in this case, the exact background is still unknown.

Mexico most dangerous country for journalists

Mexico was the most dangerous country for journalists for the third year in a row, according to a report by Reporters Without Borders. According to this, seven journalists were killed in connection with their work in the North American country in 2021 – Afghanistan was second with six such cases. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has repeatedly publicly denounced critical journalists as liars.

more on the subject “I killed them all”: US killer Durst is dead Kunsthaus Zürich: Nazi Victims and the Bührle Collection Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four more years in prison

In general, there is a lot of violence in the Latin American country, which is home to around 126 million people – especially in connection with drug-related crime. Almost 100 murders per day were recently registered, and most of the crimes are never solved. dpa