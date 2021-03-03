After two years without increases in the tolls of the Buenos Aires highways, 2021 came with two almost consecutive increases. In January there was a 55% and now it is announced another 25%. The Buenos Aires government called the public hearing prior to this second increase, which will be held in April. The new rate schedule would also take effect at the end of the same month.

The increase will cover the 25 de Mayo, Perito Moreno, Illia and Alberti highways and the Paseo del Bajo. Due to the economic crisis deepened by the pandemic, the rate was frozen since January 2019, when it had risen around 35%. The grace period ended on January 9 of this year, when a 55% increase was made. And in April another 25% increase will be added, so In just four months, tolls on the Buenos Aires highways will have accumulated an 80% rise,

“This is an adjustment in the values ​​that follow out of date with operating costs“They explained from AUSA, the Buenos Aires government company that manages the city’s highways. And they announced that the public hearing will be held in April, a mandatory but non-binding administrative step, after which the increase can be put into effect.

“A 25% increase over the current rate is proposed,” says the AUSA statement. This implies that a light truck in rush hour will pay an additional $ 8 in Alberti, $ 12 more in Illia and about $ 30 more in the 25 de Mayo highways. and Perito Moreno. The new values will be in effect at the end of April of this year”.

Peak hours are from 7am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm both ways, on weekdays. On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, it is from 11 to 15 towards Province and from 17 to 21 towards the center. Photo Lucia Merle

The tariff table for automobiles will be as follows. During rush hour, on the freeways May 25 and Perito Moreno will go from paying $ 118.58 to $ 148.22. In the Illia, the jump will be $ 48.83 to $ 61.03. At the toll Alberti increases from $ 33.48 to $ 41.85.

Peak hours are Monday through Friday from 7am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm, both ways. And on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11 to 15 towards Province and from 17 to 21 towards the center.

In non-peak time slots, you will have to pay $ 104.63 on the 25 de Mayo and Perito Moreno highways; 43.59 in the Illia, and $ 33.13 in the Alberti toll.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic or long-distance buses that use the Paseo del Bajo will go from paying $ 108.50 to $ 135.63. In this case, it is a single rate for all schedules.

Tariff table of the Buenos Aires highways from the end of April 2021.

In AUSA they explain that the new rate update will allow the maintenance plan to continue not only on toll highways, which add up to 29 kilometers, but also on freeways, which add up to another 21 kilometers. They are the Dellepiane, from General Paz to Lacarra in both directions; Frondizi (July 9, south); Cantilo; Lugones and AU7 Cámpora. On these expressways, resurfacing work is carried out on the road, lighting the different sections, demarcations, defenses and bridges, roads and joints and fences.

According to AUSA, part of the Illia highway has been repaved so far in 2021, work has been carried out on the AU 25 de Mayo Metrobus, and the AU6 Perito Moreno has begun to be repaved.

Since this year, the AUSA highways have a single rate table to pay with TelePASE, which is now mandatory. 85% of users adhere to this system. And those who are not yet can sign up for free.

Users who circulate on the Buenos Aires highways without Telepase must pay an administrative charge that is twice the value of the corresponding rate for the time, station and category of the same.

The TelePASE device can be removed from the cabins marked in yellow. Photo Andrés D’Elía

How to join TelePASE

Adherence to TelePASE is free. It can be managed from www.telepase.com.ar and by WhatsApp, by sending a message to 11-2372-7757. From there you can choose the delivery mode of the device. It can be picked up at the network booths (on the Buenos Aires highways they are signposted with the yellow sign “Take your TelePASE”), as long as the adhesion has been made via the web previously.

Membership can also be done through the Mercado Pago app and, in this case, to obtain the TelePASE device, enter the Official Store in Mercado Libre and receive it at home in less than 24 hours.

